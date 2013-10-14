* FTSE 100 closes up 0.3 percent; trading volumes thin
* Johnson Matthey rises on bullish JPMorgan note
* RBS falls on broker downgrade, U.S. sale talk
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Oct 14 Britain's FTSE inched higher on
Monday, led by catalytic converter maker Johnson Matthey on the
back of an analyst rating upgrade, while the slow progress in
U.S. debt talks kept any broad market gains in check.
The FTSE 100 closed up by 20.46 points, or 0.3
percent, to 6,507.65 points, having climbed 2.4 percent in the
previous two sessions.
Johnson Matthey rose 5.9 percent as traders cited
an upgrade from JPMorgan to "overweight" from "neutral".
"Johnson Matthey is at an inflection point," JPMorgan wrote
in a research note, seeing potential gains of 35 percent to the
current price.
"We expect years of investment in the industrial catalyst
market to lead to accelerated growth, benefiting from the swathe
of new customer capex driven by Chinese petrochemical
self-sustainability and the U.S. shale gas revolution."
Although the market advanced, there was a strong
undercurrent of anxiety as reflected in the FTSE volatility
index, a crude gauge of investor fear, which jumped XX percent,
its biggest one-day percentage rise in two weeks.
Thin trading volumes, meanwhile, suggested many investors
were sticking to the sidelines pending fresh developments in
Washington. The FTSE 100 has traded at 63 percent of its 90-day
daily average.
U.S. Senate negotiations to bring a fiscal crisis to an end
showed signs of progress on Sunday, but there were no guarantees
the federal government shutdown was about to end or that a
historic debt default would be avoided.
"There is little appetite for risk at the moment until
investors have some concrete idea of how this is going to play
out," said Richard Hunter, head of equities at Hargreaves
Lansdown.
"We will almost certainly have a sharp relief rally should
the situation be resolved but of course that's not where we are
at the moment and the nearer we tick to Thursday nervousness,
without a question, is going to increase."
Congress has until Oct. 17 to raise the debt ceiling, or
risk defaulting.
Charles Stanley technical analyst Bill McNamara, while
envisaging a rise of around 200 points on the FTSE 100 should a
deal be clinched, also cautioned against further nervous trading
in the near term.
"If no agreement is reached by Thursday, a re-examination of
last week's lows (6,316) looks all too likely," he said.
Downbeat analyst comment weighed on Royal Bank of Scotland
on Monday, which fell 1.4 percent after a downgrade to
"underperform" by Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
Traders also pointed to weekend newspaper talk that Canada's
Toronto-Dominion Bank is considering an 8 billion pound
($12.8 billion) bid for RBS's American retail banking business
Citizens as a catalyst for the share price move.
"8 billion is undervaluing the business ... If that was the
price then RBS would most definitely be better off partially
IPO-ing and getting a bit of the future upside," said Numis
Securities analyst Mike Trippitt.
"It is just a rumour; it is by no means a done deal, but in
my eyes it would be undervaluing the business for sure."
(Editing by Ron Askew)