* FTSE 100 down 0.2 percent
* Miners lead market lower as investors sell cyclicals
* Capita weakens again as Woodford departs Invesco
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Oct 16 Britain's top share index gave
back some of its recent strong gains on Wednesday, with
investors anxious after talks in Washington failed to result in
a deal to avert a U.S. debt default as the Oct. 17 deadline
loomed.
The FTSE 100 was down 15.15 points, or 0.2 percent,
at 6,533.96 points by 0741 GMT, having risen 0.6 percent on
Tuesday when it notched up its fourth successive day of gains.
Miners led losses, off 0.9 percent, as investors
sold out of cyclical shares.
U.S. Senate leaders were still discussing a deal late on
Tuesday aimed at raising the debt limit and reopening federal
agencies that have been closed for two weeks. Senate aides said
an agreement was close.
Fitch Ratings warned on Tuesday that it could cut the United
States' prized AAA credit rating.
The UK benchmark has proved resilient in the face of the
U.S. concerns. Despite Wednesday's falls, it is still trading
around its highest levels since Sept. 27, which was before the
political deadlock that partially shut down the U.S. government.
"Interesting day today with the U.S. debt ceiling debate
going to the wire. The market has shaken off its initial fears
and has not much room for disappointment," said Lex van Dam,
hedge fund manager at Hampstead Capital, which manages around
$500 million in assets.
Thin trading volumes suggest many investors are sticking to
the sidelines pending fresh developments in Washington. Halfway
through the month, the index has traded just over a third of the
volume seen for the whole of September.
Charles Stanley technical analyst Bill McNamara said that if
the impasse continues throughout the rest of the day, the FTSE
100 could relinquish some of the 3.3 percent advance seen over
the previous four days.
"In the unlikely event that the U.S. government slides into
default ... a revisit of the recent lows (at 6,317) look(s)
entirely possible," he said.
Capita was among the top fallers, with a 1.3 percent
drop, extending weakness from the previous session when it was
announced that Invesco Perpetual UK equities fund manager Neil
Woodford would leave the company after 25 years.
Although Woodford, who will be replaced by Mark Barnett, is
not due to leave the company until April 2014, stocks in which
his fund has a major holding have weakened on worries that
positions could be scaled-back.
Investors were eyeing UK unemployment data, set for release
at 0830 GMT, with the numbers now back in focus as the Bank of
England under new governor Mark Carney has linked a fall in
jobless figures to any future rise in interest rates.
(Editing by Catherine Evans)