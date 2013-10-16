* FTSE 100 up 30.40 points at 6,579.51
* Equities rebound on talk of imminent debt deal in US
* Consumer stocks lag after weak updates from European peers
By David Brett
LONDON, Oct 16 Expectations of an imminent deal
in Washington to avert a U.S. debt default sparked a sharp
turnaround on Britain's top share index late on Wednesday.
London's blue chip index rallied off a session low
of 6,504.27 to be up 30.40 points, or 0.5 percent at 6,579.51 by
1457 GMT, after a senior Senate Democrat aide said negotiations
on legislation to raise the country's debt limit and reopen
government agencies were nearing completion and a deal could be
announced soon.
"The pressing issue was the debt payments and a potential
U.S. default and that is what we seem to have averted here and
that is the reason why the market has spiked," said Richard
Hunter, head of equities at Hargreaves Lansdown.
Hunter said there is potential for short-term gain in equity
markets at the expense of longer-term pain with politicians
merely "kicking the can down the road", but at least if macro
issues are dealt with, albeit temporarily, investors can focus
on the corporate earnings season.
Consumer stocks such as Burberry and Reckitt
Benckiser, however, lagged broader market gains after a
handful of weak updates from major European producers.
Danone, the world's largest yoghurt maker, cut its
2013 goals as problems in China hit third-quarter sales.
Also feeding in to the bearish sentiment were surprisingly
poor sales from the world's biggest luxury goods maker, Louis
Vuitton owner LVMH, and French advertising group
Publicis.
But British investment manager Hargreaves Lansdown
rallied 4 percent as brokers began raising targets for the firm
the day after it reported record assets under management.
Jeffries raised its target price on Hargreaves Lansdown 10
percent to 1,150 pence and repeated its "buy" rating.
IMI climbed 2.3 percent to 1,533 pence, topping
Britain's FTSE 100 index in brisk trade after the engineer
announced the sale of its beverage dispensing and merchandising
business for 690 million pounds ($1.1 billion).
"We see the disposal as a positive catalyst for the share
price given the company strategy to move into higher margin
areas... (and) see upside from these levels to trade at close to
17 pounds," Atif Latif, director at Guardian Stockbrokers, said
Heavyweight energy and financial
stocks led the risers, contributing a combined 17 points to the
index's gains.
Thin trading volumes, however, suggested many investors were
awaiting confirmation of developments in Washington. Halfway
through the month, the index has traded just over a third of the
volume seen for the whole of September.
Technical analysts said the index's recent uptrend remained
intact and rising lows since Oct. 10 are providing support.
Near-term support was seen at 6,525 and there was little
resistance expected before 6,665 for any resulting relief rally
if and when Washington finally delivers what the markets want, a
technical analyst said.
(Reporting by David Brett; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)