* FTSE 100 down 7.57 points at 6,564.02 * US politicians provide temporary fix to debt problems * SAB Miller rallies after reporting 4pct rise in revs * BSkyB gains as it brushes aside BT challenge By David Brett LONDON, Oct 17 Britain's top share index opened lower on Thursday as investors cashed in gains, with the temporary nature of the debt deal in Washington meaning uncertainty over future U.S. fiscal policy continued to underpin market sentiment. The overnight deal means the U.S. government will be funded until Jan. 15 and the debt ceiling raised until Feb. 7, leaving markets to address the risk of another bitter budget fight and shutdown early next year. "The constant contentiousness of U.S. budget politics increases policy uncertainty and does damage to the fragile economic recovery. The willingness to play with fire does not bode well for future negotiations," Citi analysts said in a note. By 0730 GMT, the FTSE 100 was down 7.57 points, or 0.1 percent at 6,564.02, led by cyclical sectors such as banks , energy firms and miners. "The market's muted reaction to the news can be interpreted as a general feeling that rather than solving the underlying problem, the US government has merely extended the time it has to tackle the issue," Adam Seagrave, trader at Saxo Bank, said. "You could also make the case that equity markets never truly believed the U.S. policymakers would allow a default and that some of last night's news was already factored in to the price of equities; the FTSE100 index has risen more than 200 points since this time last week," he said. With the debt issue temporarily out of the way, investors could focus on a raft of earnings announcement out on Thursday. SABMiller, the world's second-largest beer maker, climbed 4.5 percent after it said net revenue rose 4 percent in the first half of its financial year, driven by growth in Latin America and Africa. Drinks company Diageo Plc managed only modest gains after it reported a 3 percent rise in quarterly sales, with Shore Capital describing the update as subdued and possibly leading to downgrades to market expectations. Britain's dominant pay-TV provider BSkyB rose 4.5 percent as it brushed off the impact of rival BT's new sports service in the first quarter, drawing solid demand for its TV and broadband. (Reporting by David Brett)