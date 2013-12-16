* FTSE 100 steady early on
* Aggreko powers ahead on relief after update
* Miners hit by weak PMIs
* Charts suggest pullback since October could be ending
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Dec 16 Britain's FTSE was steady in
early trade on Monday, with falls in miners following
disappointing data from China partly offset by a well-received
update from temporary energy provider Aggreko.
The temporary power provider gave support to the market,
surging 6.3 percent after it said full-year results were likely
to be slightly ahead of expectations, driven by increased
underlying revenue across its global power business.
Steep falls in the sessions prior to the trading update
meant the slightly better guidance prompted a sharp relief
rally, traders said. The stock had fallen 6.5 percent last week.
"We've seen buying for them this morning ... the key thing
to look at this morning is the share price move, and we're still
trading 20p lower than where we were a week ago," said Nick
Dale-Lace, sales trader at CMC Markets.
"Although the figures may not be quite as positive as a 6
percent plus move would normally suggest, we're more regaining
that lost ground."
Material related stocks took 3 points off the FTSE 100
after growth in activity in China's vast factory sector
slowed to a three-month low in December, missing expectations.
The FTSE 100 was down 0.32 points, flat in
percentage terms, at 6,439.64 at 0833 GMT.
The index fell for the sixth straight week last week, the
longest such losing streak since 2008. During the week's drop,
it fell decisively below its 200 day moving average.
The move has taken the index down 5.6 percent since the end
of October.
"The correction from the end of October is still in full
force. There is potential support around the trend line formed
from March 2009 lows, kicking in around 6,390," said Mike van
Dulken, head of research at Accendo Markets.
"The drop from the end of October is a meaty old correction,
and if the slowing in from the Federal Reserve stimulus is
delayed again, then we could see a recovery into the end of the
month."
The U.S. Federal Reserve may decide to slow its
equity-friendly stimulus programme following a two-day meeting
starting on Tuesday, with stronger domestic data suggesting that
the central bank may "taper" sooner rather than later.
Van Dulken said expectations of an early taper, which had
been building after a bi-partisan budget deal in the States,
were now falling as divisions appeared in the Republican party
over the deal.