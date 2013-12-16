* FTSE 100 rises 1.3 pct after hitting 2-mth low
* Index finds technical support following sell-off
* Aggreko posts sharp gains after profit guidance
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Dec 16 Britain's top share index bounced
back from two-month lows on Monday as power provider Aggreko
jumped on an upbeat profit outlook and the broader
market found some technical support following a recent sell-off.
A survey showing euro zone businesses were ending the year
on a high as new orders surged also helped the blue-chip FTSE
100 to extend gains.
The index closed 82.24 points, or 1.3 percent, higher at
6,522.20 points, rebounding after having earlier fallen to
6,422.23, its lowest since early October.
"The recent economic data has strengthened investors'
confidence in the sustainability of the developed world
recovery," said Daniel McCormack, strategist at Macquarie.
"We saw quite a bit of profit taking in early December after
a very good year and the market came off, resulting in
valuations looking quite OK. People are just dipping their toes
back into the water again."
According to Thomson Reuters Datastream, the FTSE 100 is
trading at 12.3 times its 12-month forward earnings, against a
20-year average of 14.5 times.
The benchmark index had fallen in the previous four sessions
and suffered its biggest weekly decline last week since late
June, for its sixth consecutive week of losses. However, it is
still up nearly 10 percent this year.
Charts showed the index found crucial technical support
after recent declines, with its 14-day relative strength index
(RSI) falling below 30, which indicates "oversold" levels and
often triggers a bounce back. The index also touched a support
trendline that has been in place since mid-2013.
"Since November, the index has retreated 5 percent and the
price is now back down to its trend line support. This coincides
with the RSI moving out of oversold territory," Brewin Dolphin
technical analyst Julian McCormack said.
"The combination of these events suggest that the sell-off
is now overdone and we expect the FTSE 100 to rally in due
course, continuing its uptrend. An upside move in the region of
6 percent is not unrealistic over the next quarter, which would
see the index test resistance at around 6,850."
The bounceback was helped by Aggreko, which jumped 8.5
percent after the company, which will provide temporary power
for next year's soccer World Cup in Brazil, said its full-year
results would beat analysts' expectations.
ECONOMIC DATA
The broader market was also helped by the euro zone data,
with Markit's Flash Eurozone Composite Purchasing Managers'
Index (PMI), which gauges business activity across thousands of
companies, rising to 52.1 in December from 51.7 last month. It
was the second-highest reading since mid-2011.
"The euro zone PMI is relevant for the FTSE, given that the
index is an international index with about 70 percent of sales
sourced overseas," HSBC strategist Robert Parkes said.
"The PMI data supports our view that the macro picture in
Europe is one of gradual improvement. The key event this week,
however, remains the FOMC decision on tapering and this is
likely to set the tone for the last few trading days of the
year."
Concerns that a cut in the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary
stimulus may come as early as this week, when its Federal Open
Market Committee (FOMC) meets on Tuesday and Wednesday, had
prompted investors to trim their equity exposure in recent
sessions.
The market consensus is still predicting the Fed will not
act at this week's meeting. However, recent U.S. economic data
suggests the beginning of the end of the Fed's massive
bond-buying programme will come sooner rather than later.