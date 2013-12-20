* FTSE 100 steady
* Index set to rise after six down weeks following the Fed
* BAE Systems pins index back on the day
* Carnival top gainer on analyst upgrades
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Dec 20 Britain's top-share index was
steady on Friday, pinned back by a drop in BAE Systems but set
for its best week since June after a well received policy shift
from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
The FTSE 100 is up 2.3 on the week so far, set to
snap a six week losing streak and to post its best week since
July, despite dipping slightly by 0.67 points on Friday to
6,584.03.
The weekly gain comes days after the Fed began to slow its
open ended asset purchase programme but committed to low
interest rates for longer.
Atif Latif, director of trading at Guardian Stockbrokers,
said that despite the recent weekly falls, stocks on the FTSE
looked attractively valued.
"The cyclical economic recovery is taking place and we see
the market being able to withstand the easing of tapering and
monetary policy, led by inflation remaining subdued, will allow
equities to outperform from here on in," he said.
On Friday, gains were held back by BAE Systems, the
biggest faller on the index. It was down 4 percent after the
defence company said United Arab Emirates had quit talks to buy
Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft, which analysts at JP Morgan
describe as a "major blow".
"The UAE contract... had largely been discounted in the
share price since BAE's raised the prospect in June 2013. We
thus see potential for the shares to fall 20-45p on this news,"
JPMorgan said in a note.
BAE also said it had not yet reached a final agreement with
Saudi Arabia over a jet deal. The stock's fall took the broader
index into marginally negative territory.
Cruise operator Carnival led gainers with a 2.5
percent rise after its full year results were well received.
The cruise firm built on a 5.5 percent surge in the
afternoon on Thursday after results revealed lower costs and
optimism over future demand.
Ahead of the "triple witching" expiry of contracts for stock
index futures, stock index options and stock options, there was
substantial open interest in both the right to buy and to sell
the FTSE 100 at 6,600, suggesting there could be
volatility around that level in mid-morning trade.
Despite the weekly gain, Nicolas Suiffet, technical analyst
at Trading Central, said prospects for the index were not good
unless it could break through the previous top of 6,819.85.
"The upward potential should be limited by the resistance
area 6621/6668," he said.
"As long as this area is not penetrated, the FTSE 100 index
is likely to resume its down trend towards 6422 and 6316."