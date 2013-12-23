* FTSE 100 up 0.7 percent
* Index up for 4th day, longest run since Oct
* ARM rallies as Apple secures China mobile deal
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Dec 23 Britain's shares rose for a
fourth straight day on Monday as chip designer ARM was
boosted by the prospect of more orders from key client Apple and
optimism about U.S. growth underpinned the broader market.
ARM topped the FTSE 100 leader board, up 3 percent
at 1,101.18 pence, after Apple secured an agreement
with China Mobile to sell iPhones through the world's biggest
network of mobile phone users.
"Flows in ARM are largely biased towards the buy side, with
accounts already long, increasing long positioning," Jordan
Hiscott, senior trader at Gekko Global Markets, said.
A move above the record high of 1,111 pence set in May 2013
could pave the way for yet more gains, he said, with 1,250 pence
his short-term target for the stock.
Sentiment surrounding ARM, whose chip designs power more
than 95 percent of smartphones and most tablets, was also
supported by a Christmas sales update from British department
store group John Lewis, which said it sold one Apple iPad every
10 seconds at its stores during the past week.
The FTSE 100 was up 47.95 points, or 0.7 percent, at
6,654.53 points by 1536 GMT, on track for its fourth straight
session of gains and its longest winning run since October.
The UK benchmark rose 2.6 percent last week, snapping a
six-week losing streak and notching its best weekly gain since
July as strong U.S. GDP data cemented optimism the world's
largest economy can stand on its own as monetary stimulus is
withdrawn.
These gains have laid the foundations for a festive rally on
the FTSE 100, a trend which has seen the index rise in all but
two of the last 20 Decembers, according to Thomson Reuters
Datastream. It is now up 0.1 percent this month.
"The cyclical economic recovery is taking place and we see
the market being able to withstand the easing of tapering," said
Atif Latif, director of trading at Guardian Stockbrokers, who
reckons the index will reach 6,780 by year end - almost 2
percent above current levels - and push higher into January.
The FTSE will trade for a half day on Tuesday and remain
shut for the following two days for Christmas.
Volumes were very light going into the holiday, with the
FTSE 100 having traded around a third of its 90-day daily
average heading into the end of the session.