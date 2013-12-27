* FTSE 100 gains 0.5 percent
* Longest winning streak for index since October
* BSkyB firms; Daily Mail highlights bid speculation
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Dec 27 Britain's top share index notched
up its sixth straight session of gains on Friday, taking its cue
from Wall Street which hit fresh all-time highs.
BSkyB advanced 1.6 percent, extending its gains this
week to 6.5 percent, as the Daily Mail's market report
highlighted growing speculation that Vodafone could
launch a bid for the satellite television group to help defend
itself against a possible corporate attack from AT&T.
Trading volume in BSkyB was strong, at nearly a third of its
90-day daily average, with the FTSE 100 at under a tenth.
The FTSE 100 was up 30.67 points, or 0.5 percent, at
6,724.84 points by 0914 GMT, with both the Dow Jones and
the S&P 500 having scaled record highs on Thursday when
the UK market was shut for the Boxing Day holiday.
The UK benchmark's longest winning streak since October,
fuelled by optimism the U.S. economy can stand on its own as
monetary stimulus is withdrawn, has seen it rise nearly 5
percent from last week's low.
In a fresh positive sign for economic growth in the world's
largest economy, U.S. jobless claims fell more than expected on
Thursday. This followed robust U.S. durable goods orders data
released on Dec. 24.
Traders saw scope for the UK benchmark to continue its
ascent into 2014.
"It remains versus historical valuations still undervalued
and with the FTSE still lagging behind the EU markets we see
relative outperformance into the first quarter of 2014," said
Atif Latif, director of trading at Guardian Stockbrokers.
The FTSE 100 trades on a 12-month forward price/earnings
ratio of 12.4 times, against its 15-year average of 14.6 times,
Thomson Reuters Datastream shows. The index, up some 14 percent
in 2013, has lagged a near 17 percent rise on the pan-European
STOXX Europe 600.