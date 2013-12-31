* FTSE 100 up 0.3 percent
* Index up around 14 percent in 2013
* Alpari targets 7,000 by end-March
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Dec 31 Britain's top shares inched
higher on Tuesday in a shortened session of trade before the New
Year's break, with the index on course to record its best year
since 2009.
The FTSE 100 was up 18.37 points at 6,749.64 points
by 1100 GMT, leaving the index up around 14 percent in 2013.
The London bourse will close at 1230 GMT on Tuesday.
The index hit its highest level since the end of 1999 in
May, and remains just 2.6 percent off those highs set 14 years
ago, at the end of a year where central bank stimulus has
sparked a move out of bonds and into higher-yielding stocks.
The U.S. Federal Reserve is set to scale back its massive
monetary easing programme in January, but investors are focusing
on the underlying U.S. economic recovery and the central bank's
commitment to keep interest rates low for longer.
"It seems like the recent uptrend is going to continue in
2014. We've experienced a very strong rally in equity this year,
but we haven't reached the record high levels on the FTSE, so
there is definitely potential for further gains," Myrto Sokou,
senior research analyst at Sucden Financial Research, said.
Only 16 stocks are set to end the year in negative
territory, the majority of which are taken from the mining
sector, which is down 16.3 percent this year.
Precious metal miner Fresnillo was the year's
biggest faller, down around 60 percent, with gold set for its
worst year since 1981.
Top gainers for the year were more exposed to the improving
domestic UK economy, led by airlines, with International
Consolidated Airlines Group up 115 percent and easyJet
, which made its FTSE 100 debut this year, up 98 percent.
Alpari analyst Craig Erlam reckoned that from a technical
standpoint, charts are still looking very positive for the FTSE
100, which is trading above the three major simple moving
averages - 20, 50, and 200-day.
Although he reckons this year's high, at 6,875, will prove
to be a significant resistance, he sees this as a temporary
impediment.
"I think we'll see new record highs being made in the FTSE
this quarter, with the index hovering around 7,000 at the end of
March," Erlam said.