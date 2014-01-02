* FTSE 100 down 0.4 pct after 14 pct gain in 2013
* Miners slip after disappointing Chinese data
* FTSE's medium-term technical outlook seen positive
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Jan 2 A sharp sell-off in mining shares
following disappointing Chinese factory data pushed down
Britain's top share index on the first trading day of the year
after posting its best annual gain in four years in 2013.
The FTSE Mining index fell 1.5 percent, the top
decliner on the FTSE 100, after figures showed that
factory activity in China, the world's biggest consumer of
metals, slowed in December.
Miners BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto, Anglo
American and Antofagasta dropped 1.6 to 2.7
percent, putting pressure on the FTSE 100, which was down 0.4
percent at 6,723.58 points by 1143 GMT.
"The mining sector was loveless last year and if you don't
get enough metals demand from markets like China and the United
States, you might see the FTSE not getting much higher than it
is already. That is a big risk for the market," David Battersby,
investment manager at Redmayne-Bentley, said.
"However, in the near term, I would be on the upside for the
market. I like those sectors which provide yield, such as
infrastructure and financials."
The UK mining sector fell 16 percent last year, against a
gain of more than 14 percent for the blue-chip FTSE 100 index,
its best annual gain since 2009. According to a Reuters poll,
the benchmark index is likely to hit a new all-time high of
7,100 by end-2014, nearly 6 percent higher from now.
Investors were cautious on the mining sector's outlook, but
did not expect a steep sell-off in the coming months.
"We're staying underweight on the mining sector, but we're
not excessively pessimistic on that sector either," said Brown
Shipley chief investment officer Peter Botham.
"The Chinese rate of growth will be reduced, but China will
still be moving ahead."
Botham said the FTSE 100 would continue to rise this year
and would eventually break through the 7,000 point level, which
would mark a record high for the index, although he felt overall
returns for investors would be lower in 2014 than 2013.
Technical analysts also saw gains for the FTSE 100 in the
next three months before a retreat.
"The monthly candlestick chart shows that the UK index is
back at levels that have been reached twice over the last 14
years," Bill McNamara, technical analyst at Charles Stanley,
said, adding the index could break through this resistance area
and trade above 7,000 for the first time.
He said in a note that charts painted a bullish picture for
the market at this point, although the upside limit in the first
quarter appeared to be around 7,100, after which the index could
become vulnerable to a pull back.