By Atul Prakash

LONDON, Jan 2 Britain's top share index fell on the first trading day of the new year after posting its best annual gain in four years in 2013, as miners were hit by disappointing Chinese factory data.

The FTSE mining index fell 0.9 percent on Thursday after a purchasing managers' survey showed that factory activity in China, the world's biggest consumer of metals, slowed in December.

BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto and Anglo American declined between 0.9 and 2.1 percent, putting pressure on the FTSE 100, which ended 0.5 percent lower at 6,717.91 points. Trading volumes were 73 percent of their 90-day daily average.

"Miners are continuing to see selling pressure on the back of weakening manufacturing data coming out from China," Mike Jarman, chief market strategist at H2O Markets, said.

"But notably, the manufacturing numbers were weakened by a slowing demand for exports, which is going to remain subdued for the year as China refocuses its efforts on domestic consumption rather than an export-driven economy."

He said miners still offered value, especially given the sector's under-performance compared with the broader index last year, as Chinese economic growth was expected to accelerate back towards 8 percent annually.

The UK mining sector fell 16 percent last year, against a gain of more than 14 percent for the blue-chip FTSE 100 index, its best annual gain since 2009.

"The mining sector was loveless last year, and if you don't get enough metals demand from markets like China and the United States, you might see the FTSE not getting much higher than it is already," David Battersby, investment manager at Redmayne-Bentley, said.

"However, in the near term, I would be on the upside for the market. I like those sectors which provide yield, such as infrastructure and financials."

According to Coutts, the UK offers a total dividend yield of 3.7 percent, against 3 percent in Europe, with dividend sustainability looking strong in the consumer discretionary, healthcare, industrial and energy sectors.

Peter Botham, chief investment officer at Brown Shipley, said the FTSE 100 would continue to rise this year and would eventually break through the 7,000 level, a record high. But he expects overall returns for investors to be lower in 2014 than in 2013.

Chartists were positive on the market's outlook in the coming months.

"The monthly candlestick chart shows that the UK index is back at levels that have been reached twice over the last 14 years," Bill McNamara, a technical analyst at Charles Stanley, said in a note.

He said that charts painted a bullish picture for the market at this point, although the upside limit in the first quarter appeared to be around 7,100, after which the index could become vulnerable to a pullback.