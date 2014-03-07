* FTSE 100 ends down 1.1 pct at 6,712.67 points
* Chinese company's bond default hurts miners
* Tensions over Crimea also weigh on UK stock market
* FTSE ends at 3-week closing low
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, March 7 Britain's main share index fell
to a three-week closing low on Friday as a landmark corporate
bond default in China, the world's top metals consumer, hit
major mining stocks.
Lingering concerns about the crisis in Ukraine, after
Russia's effective seizure of Ukraine's Crimea peninsula, also
weighed on the market.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index briefly edged into
positive territory after stronger-than-expected U.S jobs data,
but it fell back and ended down by 1.1 percent, or 75.82 points,
at 6,712.67 points. That was the FTSE's lowest close since it
ended at 6,663.62 points on Feb. 14.
Traders said new signs of tension between the United States
and Russia over Ukraine also put pressure on stocks.
A U.S. warship passed through Turkey's Bosphorus straits on
Friday on its way to the Black Sea, although the U.S. military
described this as a "routine" deployment scheduled well before
the crisis in Ukraine.
"The pressure is growing to the downside," said Hantec
Markets analyst Richard Perry.
CHAORI DEFAULT HITS MINERS
The FTSE 350 Mining Index fell 3.7 percent,
weighed down by a drop in the price of copper on concern about
slower economic growth in China.
Those concerns were compounded by an unprecedented Chinese
domestic bond default, after loss-making solar equipment
producer Chaori Solar missed an interest payment.
Analysts said the default was likely to force a re-pricing
of credit risk in a market that has long assumed that even
high-yielding debt carried an implicit state guarantee.
"Market participants are concerned that the recent Renminbi
devaluation and unwillingness of Beijing to swoop in and bail
out the affected investors will trigger a domino effect which
will test traders using copper as collateral for financing
deals," said Sucden Financial research analyst Kash Kamal.
The FTSE rose 14.4 percent in 2013 to post its best annual
gain since 2009. It is down 0.5 percent in 2014, but many
traders remain optimistic. They expect a political solution in
Ukraine crisis and see the FTSE eventually hitting a record high
7,000 points as the UK's economic recovery gathers momentum.
"Whenever the market has wobbled, we've seen buyers coming
in. We have the momentum to float a bit higher from here," said
MB Capital trading director Marcus Bullus.