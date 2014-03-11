* FTSE 100 steadies after falling to 3-week low on Monday
* Recovery in copper price props up mining stocks
LONDON, March 11 Britain's top equity index
steadied on Tuesday from losses in the previous session that
pushed it to a 3-week low, as a recovery in the copper price
lifted mining stocks and propped up the market.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index inched up 0.1 percent,
or 5.41 points, to 6,694.86 points - recouping some Monday's 0.4
percent decline to its lowest level since mid-February.
The FTSE, which rose 14.4 percent in 2013 to post its best
yearly gain since 2009, has been pegged back over the last month
by the mining sector and recurring signs of a possible economic
slowdown in China - the world's top metals consumer.
Global equities have also been under persistent pressure due
to worries over tensions between Ukraine and Russia, after
Russia's effective seizure of Ukraine's Crimea region in late
February.
The FTSE 350 Mining Index, which fell 1.8
percent on Monday, rose 0.4 percent, as copper prices
eased off 8-month lows.
Many fund managers with a longer-term view have said the
fact that falls in stock markets have been relatively
short-lived points to underlying optimism that the FTSE will
gradually rise later in 2014 as Britain's economic recovery
strengthens.
"There's still money coming in, with net inflows coming into
Europe," SVM Asset Management managing director Colin McLean
said.
While investors have taken money out of emerging markets,
European stocks have attracted a record $36 billion so far in
2014, according to data from EPFR Global, with U.S. investors in
the vanguard.
SVM's McLean said the FTSE may hit a record 7,000 point
level in the second quarter of 2014.
However, he said he prefers financial stocks to miners, due
to nagging worries about a Chinese slowdown that have weighed on
the sector, with the FTSE 350 Mining Index having made little
progress this year after a 16.4 percent fall in 2013.
UBS analysts also remained cautious on the prospects for the
mining sector, due to the risks of further metals price falls.
"Our commodity team expects iron ore and copper prices to
fall materially in 2014-2015 on increased supply," they wrote in
a research note.