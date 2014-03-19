Hyundai Motor shares rally on restructuring hope
SEOUL, March 21 Hyundai Motor Co shares extended their rally on Tuesday, rising nearly 9 percent on hopes the automaker and its affiliates will be restructured.
LONDON, March 19 UK bookmakers such as Ladbrokes and William Hill turned sharply negative on Wednesday after the UK finance minister announced a new tax on fixed-odds betting terminals.
Ladbrokes fell 5.7 percent while William Hill fell 4.4 percent in just ten minutes after George Osborne said the duty on fixed odds betting terminals would be raised to 25 percent, having traded roughly flat before the announcement.
The stocks fell to the bottom of the FTSE 350 Travel and Leisure index. (Reporting by Alistair Smout, editing by Tricia Wright)
BEIJING, March 21 China's Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd is set to post its biggest profit growth in eight years on Wednesday, as improved product design and engineering following its 2010 purchase of Sweden's Volvo helped propel it to record sales.
TOKYO, March 21 Japan's Nikkei share average fell to a 1-1/2-week low on Tuesday morning as financial stocks were battered after U.S. yields fell, while index-heavyweight SoftBank tumbled and weighed on the index.