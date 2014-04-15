* FTSE 100 index falls 0.1 percent
* G4S hit by Deutsche Bank downgrade
* SABMiller shares drop after sales data
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, April 15 Britain's top share index edged
lower on Tuesday, led by security group G4S after an analyst's
downgrade, while concern about corporate earnings took its toll
on investor sentiment.
The mood was further darkened by the deteriorating situation
in Ukraine.
G4S fell 2.8 percent in brisk trade. Traders blamed
Deutsche Bank's lowering its rating to "sell" from "hold" and
cut its target price for the shares to 210 pence from 221 pence.
The investment bank acknowledged G4S's efforts to overhaul
itself following a series of damaging failures and cited its
exposure to emerging markets as a strength. But it reckoned its
valuation is looking full.
G4S trades at a premium to its peers. It is on a 12-month
forward price/earnings ratio of 16.9 times, according to Thomson
Reuters StarMine SmartEstimates, which focus on the up-to-date
predictions of the historically most accurate analysts.
Smaller security firm Securitas, meanwhile,
trades on 12.8 times, while outsourcing peers Serco and
Capita are on 14.2 times and 16.2 times respectively.
The FTSE 100 was down 8.85 points, or 0.1 percent,
at 6,574.91 points by 1106 GMT, recouping some of its recent
losses on Monday with a 0.3 percent rise.
The index last week suffered its biggest weekly loss in a
month, dropping 2 percent as Wall Street's fears about
over-stretched stock valuations, particularly in the technology
sector, spread to Europe. With Intel and Yahoo
set to report earnings on Tuesday, those concerns may resurface.
"(They) will feed into the fears about the tech sector,
particularly if they miss expectations," CMC Markets senior
market analyst Michael Hewson said.
"I think markets going into the Easter break will be a
little bit reluctant to get aggressively long stocks... We need
(a significant beat on the earnings for this week) and a
significant ratcheting down in tensions in the Ukraine, neither
of which I expect."
Russia declared on Tuesday that Ukraine was on the brink of
civil war as Kiev said an "anti-terrorist operation" against
pro-Moscow separatists was underway, though the crackdown
appeared to get off to a slow start.
Underscoring the worries about earnings, brewer SABMiller
fell 1.6 percent, one of the biggest declines in the
FTSE 100. Disappointing full-year sales triggered profit-taking
on a stock that trades at a premium to all its peers.
Charts signalled more falls, with analysts saying the FTSE
100 could move to around the bottom end of a range, between
6,400 to 6,800 points, it has been trapped in since October.
"It does feel a bit heavy with recent sell-offs being more
intense than rallying periods. The key level is 6,500 and if
this gives way then I would expect to see some more downside
action towards 2014 lows (of 6,416)," FOREX.com technical
analyst Fawad Razaqzada said.
