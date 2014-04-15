* FTSE 100 index falls 0.6 percent
* Miners top sectoral fallers
* SABMiller shares drop after sales data
* G4S hit by Deutsche Bank downgrade
(Updates prices)
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, April 15 Britain's top shares sank to
their lowest close in three weeks on Tuesday, hit by mining
companies on concern about demand, while the deteriorating
situation in Ukraine and doubts about corporate earnings hurt
broader sentiment.
Miners came under pressure alongside base
metals after data showed Chinese money supply grew at the
weakest pace in more than a decade in March, another sign of
softening economic momentum in the world's top metals consumer.
Global miner Rio Tinto was among the stocks
declining the most, 3.1 percent, after it said weather-related
disruptions in Australia and Canada cut its iron ore shipments.
The sector's decline accounted for around a quarter of the
FTSE 100's drop of 42.15 points, or 0.6 percent, to
6,541.61 points, its lowest close since March 24. The decline
put it back in the red after Monday's 0.3 percent rise.
The index last week suffered its biggest weekly loss in a
month, dropping 2 percent as Wall Street's fears about
over-stretched stock valuations, particularly in the technology
sector, spread to Europe. With Intel and Yahoo
set to report earnings on Tuesday, those concerns may resurface.
"(They) will feed into the fears about the tech sector,
particularly if they miss expectations," CMC Markets senior
market analyst Michael Hewson said.
"I think markets going into the Easter break will be a
little bit reluctant to get aggressively long stocks ... We need
(a significant beat on the earnings for this week) and a
significant ratcheting down in tensions in the Ukraine, neither
of which I expect."
Ukrainian armed forces on Tuesday launched a "special
operation" against separatists in the town of Kramatorsk in the
east of the country, Interfax news agency quoted the Defence
Ministry as saying.
BIG FALLER
Underscoring the worries about earnings, brewer SABMiller
fell 2.3 percent, one of the biggest declines in the
FTSE 100. Disappointing full-year sales triggered profit-taking
on a stock that trades at a premium to all its peers.
Charts signalled more falls, with analysts saying the FTSE
100 could move to around the bottom end of a range, between
6,400 to 6,800 points, it has been trapped in since October.
"It does feel a bit heavy with recent sell-offs being more
intense than rallying periods. The key level is 6,500, and if
this gives way then I would expect to see some more downside
action towards 2014 lows (of 6,416)," FOREX.com technical
analyst Fawad Razaqzada said.
Security group G4S fell 3 percent, with traders
blaming a Deutsche Bank rating downgrade to "sell" from "hold"
and target price cut to 210 pence from 221 pence. The shares are
currently trading at 240.6 pence.
The investment bank acknowledged G4S's efforts to overhaul
itself following a series of damaging failures and cited its
exposure to emerging markets as a strength. But it reckoned its
valuation is looking full.
G4S trades at a premium to its peers. It is on a 12-month
forward price/earnings ratio of 16.9 times, according to Thomson
Reuters StarMine SmartEstimates, which focus on the up-to-date
predictions of the historically most accurate analysts.
Smaller security firm Securitas, meanwhile,
trades on 12.8 times. Outsourcing peers Serco and Capita
are on 14.2 times and 16.2 times respectively.
(Additional reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Larry King)