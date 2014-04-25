* FTSE 100 index falls 0.2 percent
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, April 25 Britain's top share index
slipped from a seven-week peak on Friday after growing tensions
in Ukraine eclipsed encouraging updates from betting agency
William Hill and media group Pearson.
The two companies were the top gainers on the FTSE 100 index
, with Pearson rising 3.8 percent after saying it had
made a "solid" start to the year and William Hill up 2.6 percent
after its first-quarter results.
But the blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.2 percent at
6,691.07 points by 1017 GMT after climbing to its highest since
early March on Thursday, following an escalation in tensions in
Ukraine and the prospect of more sanctions against Russia.
Ukrainian forces killed up to five pro-Moscow separatists in
the east of Ukraine on Thursday, prompting Russian Foreign
Minister Sergei Lavrov to say on Friday that Kiev's interim
government would face justice for a "bloody crime".
"Fresh tensions in Ukraine have darkened investors' mood and
there are concerns about further sanctions against Russia.
People are also worried about a possible military conflict
between Russia and Ukraine, which is not priced in at all," said
Keith Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.
U.S. President Barack Obama is expected to speak to European
leaders on Friday to try to nudge the European Union towards
further sanctions against Russia. U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry said on Thursday that time was running out for Moscow to
change its course in Ukraine.
"CAUTIOUS"
While UK blue chips only generate 0.3 percent of their sales
in eastern Europe, Thomson Reuters Datastream shows, the
prospect of more sanctions and strained ties between Russia and
Western powers dented appetite for shares across Europe.
"People are going to be quite cautious going into the
weekend. We certainly are, especially with the Ukraine events
unfolding quite quickly," said Mark Ward, head of execution
trading at Sanlam Securities.
"People are generally closing positions here."
Cyclical stocks were the worst hit, with HSBC
falling 1.5 percent and Lloyds down 1.2 percent. The UK
banking index dropped 1 percent, the biggest
sectoral decliner on the FTSE 100 index.
However, losses suffered by the broader market were capped
by a rise in shares of individual companies.
Investors reacted positively to updates from William Hill
and Pearson, while Berenberg's move to raise its price target
for luxury goods company Burberry to 1,550 pence from
1,500 pence helped its shares to gain more than 1 percent.
Analysts at Citi said Pearson's underlying revenue growth of
1 percent beat its forecast of a 3-5 percent drop, while some
other analysts highlighted William Hill's encouraging numbers in
overseas and online markets despite weak results at its soccer
business and regulatory headwinds in Britain.
"We retain our 'buy' recommendation given the strong
position of William Hill in the online gambling space, with
potential to see further significant revenue growth, whilst the
valuation remains undemanding," analysts at Panmure Gordon said
in a note.
