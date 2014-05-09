* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index falls 0.4 percent
* Petrofac slides 15.9 pct after profit warning
* IAG hit by post-results profit-taking
* FTSE 100 about 2 pct away from record high
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, May 9 Britain's top share index slipped
from a 10-week high on Friday, led lower by Petrofac as
a profit warning from the energy services group added to signs
of poor corporate earnings that have kept the market's rally in
check.
Petrofac sank 15.9 percent after warning its 2014 net profit
would fall by as much as 11 percent to between $580 million and
$600 million due to a poor performance from its Integrated
Energy Services division.
Analysts highlighted that weak results are being punished
more than they would have been in the past, in the wake of a
powerful rally in 2013 in anticipation of encouraging earnings.
Around two thirds of companies listed on the pan-European
STOXX Europe 600 index have posted first-quarter
updates so far, of which half have missed consensus earnings
forecasts, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.
But while this has left valuations looking full, a
recovering U.S. economy should help pick up the slack, with a
drop in initial jobless claims on Thursday the latest sign that
the labour market there was improving.
The FTSE 100 index trades on a 12-month forward
price/earnings ratio of around 13 times, against its 10-year
average of about 12 times, Thomson Reuters Datastream shows.
"Individual share prices are likely to react very poorly
when you have a profits warning like (with) Petrofac... but the
overall market is likely to be driven higher by improving
economic momentum out of the U.S," Gerard Lane, equity
strategist at Shore Capital, said.
The broader FTSE 100 index had fallen 25.32 points,
or 0.4 percent, at 6,813.93 points by 1338 GMT, after rising to
a high of 6,840.37 on Thursday, its highest since late February.
BETTER TO TRAVEL THAN ARRIVE
International Consolidated Airlines Group was the
second-top FTSE 100 faller, off 5 percent, as investors locked
in profits on the British Airways owner which has risen around
40 percent in the last 12 months.
IAG unveiled better-than-expected first-quarter results on
Friday, with a halving of losses at troubled Spanish carrier
Iberia putting it on course for a rise in annual profits.
"There was a lot of good news in that price. The figures I
think were pretty good really - there's nothing of any major
issue," Galvan's head of trading Ed Woolfitt said.
While the broader market came under pressure on Friday, it
was just some 2 percent away from its all-time high set in
December 1999 and charts suggested it had the potential to set
new highs in the near future.
FOREX.com technical analyst, Fawad Razaqzada, said that a
close above 6,835, a level at which the index is currently
encountering resistance, should pave the way for further gains.
"It is just a matter of time before we revisit or surpass
the previous record highs," he said.
