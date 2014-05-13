* FTSE 100 flat; briefly touched 14-year high
* EasyJet hit by post-results profit-taking
* AstraZeneca up; Pfizer hints at improved offer
* Rise in Taylor Wimpey buoys house-building stocks
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, May 13 Britain's top share index lost
ground after touching its highest level in more than 14 years on
Tuesday, with easyJet among the biggest decliners as
investors took profits on the airline after a powerful rally.
EasyJet has jumped around 50 percent over the last 12
months, but it fell 4 percent after posting a first-half loss
that beat forecasts. Its drop made one of the
biggest dents on the UK benchmark in terms of points.
"EasyJet's one of my favourite stocks, but they've had a
fantastic run," said Joe Rundle, head of trading at ETX Capital,
"Just a bit of profit-taking; looks like it should bounce around
16 quid." The shares are trading at 1,664 pence.
The broader FTSE 100 rose 2.72 points - flat in
percentage terms - to 6,854.47 points by 1401 GMT. It reached
6,877.39 points earlier on, taking it past last year's peak of
6,875.62 points, which was its highest level since early 2000.
FOREX.com technical analyst Fawad Razaqzada reckoned there
was scope for the index to hit 6,950, the record peak set in
1999, and then the 7,000 level. "But we could go far beyond
those levels over the medium term," he said.
Strength in AstraZeneca helped to steady the index.
U.S. rival Pfizer suggested it could increase its offer
of 50 pounds ($84.4) a share for the British drugmaker if
AstraZeneca would only engage in talks.
AstraZeneca, which has surged more than 20 percent since
Pfizer indicated in April it wanted to buy the firm, rose 1.2
percent to 4,666 pence.
House-building shares also outperformed. Barratt
Developments rose 2.9 percent and Persimmon
advanced 2.6 percent after smaller rival Taylor Wimpey
said sales rates were at the upper end of its expectations,
sending its shares up 7.6 percent.
Some analysts said the sector's gains, which have seen the
Thomson Reuters UK Homebuilding index rise
almost 70 percent since the start of 2013, might fade on
prospects of an interest rate rise in Britain next year.
"I'd be tempted to sell into any rallies on the housebuilder
shares," said Beaufort Securities sales trader Basil Petrides.
Petrides also expected the FTSE 100 to hit a record of 7,000
points at some time later this year but added the index had to
first sustain a break past its May 2013 high of 6,875.62 points.
($1 = 0.5927 British Pounds)
(Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Larry
King)