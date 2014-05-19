* FTSE 100 down 0.4 pct
* AstraZeneca dives after rejecting Pfizer offer
* Airlines buoyed by Ryanair results
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, May 19 Britain's top shares fell on
Monday, lagging major European indexes on a sharp drop in
pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca after it rejected rival Pfizer's
higher takeover bid.
AstraZeneca dived 13.4 percent after turning down
Pfizer's 55 pounds/share take-it-or-leave-it offer.
That sharp drop accounted for the entirety of the fall in
the FTSE 100 index, which shed 29.91 points, or 0.4
percent, to 6,825.90 points.
AstraZeneca had risen over 27 percent in the month since the
first Pfizer bid was reported, and traders said that a deal was
now unlikely, with Pfizer reluctant to engage in a hostile
approach.
"With Pfizer saying they won't go hostile, it looks like it
is pretty much dead," Will Hedden, sales trader at IG, said.
"The rhetoric from certain government sections about
securing jobs in the UK will have been a hurdle and certainly
put off AstraZeneca shareholders."
Recent price moves have left AstraZeneca trading at a
forward price/EPS multiple of 19.5, according to StarMine data,
compared to 15.5 for GSK and 14.3 for Sanofi, and over double
its 10-year median of 9.3.
The FTSE 100 retraced most of the previous week's 0.6
percent gain, which saw the index touch 14-year highs. On
Thursday it came within 0.8 percent of all-time highs set in
December 1999.
"With the FTSE 100 close to all-time-high territory,
concerns have once again been raised in relation to valuation,
which is creating something of a headwind," said Jeremy
Batstone-Carr, analyst at Charles Stanley.
In common with AstraZeneca, the broader market is also
trading above long-run average valuations. The FTSE 100 trades
at a price to earnings ratio of 13.8, compared to a 10-year
average of 11.8, Thomson Reuters Datastream showed.
Top risers were airlines easyJet and International
Consolidated Airlines, as expectation-beating results
from Irish peer Ryanair buoyed the sector.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by John Stonestreet)