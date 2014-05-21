European ETF assets hit fresh record in February -ETFGI
LONDON, March 16 Assets invested in European exchange-traded funds hit a record $620 billion at the end of February, research and consultancy firm ETFGI said.
* FTSE 100 down 0.2 pct
* Deutsche Bank downgrade hits WM Morrison shares
* FTSE stalling after hitting highs last week
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, May 21 Britain's top equity index stalled on Wednesday, losing steam after hitting its highest level in more than 14 years last week, while supermarket chain WM Morrison fell after a broker downgrade.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down by 0.2 percent, or 10.02 points, at 6,791.98 points in mid-session trading.
WM Morrison was the worst-performing FTSE 100 stock in percentage terms, falling 2.3 percent after Deutsche Bank analysts cut their rating on the company to "sell" from "hold", mainly on valuation grounds.
Last week the FTSE climbed to 6,894.88 points, which marked its highest level since December 1999, but it has since lost ground.
Traders said the fact that the FTSE had failed to break above the 6,900 point level had induced some investors to go "short" and sell out to book profits on last week's run-up.
"We're short on the FTSE," said Darren Easton, director of trading at Logic Investments.
Peel Hunt equity strategist Ian Williams said better corporate results were needed to give the FTSE a fresh leg-up.
The FTSE 100 trades on a 12-month forward price/earnings ratio of 13.8 times, against its 10-year average of 11.7 times, Thomson Reuters Datastream shows.
"It feels like we're somewhere around fair value - we're still waiting for this improving earnings to filter through," said Williams. (additional reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Toby Chopra)
LONDON, March 16 Assets invested in European exchange-traded funds hit a record $620 billion at the end of February, research and consultancy firm ETFGI said.
JOHANNESBURG, March 16 South Africa's Competition Tribunal will hold a hearing in July where banks accused of colluding to rig the rand currency will make their submissions, the anti-trust body said on Thursday.
(Repeats for additional clients with no changes to text) By Tracy Rucinski and Tom Hals CHICAGO/WILMINGTON, Del, March 15 When leading U.S. coal miner Peabody Energy Corp emerges from bankruptcy next month, a group of seven investment funds could reap hundreds of millions of dollars in gains from an unusual sale of discounted company stock. Six hedge funds and a state investment fund together own about half of the company's unsecured bonds, according to a Jan