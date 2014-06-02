* FTSE 100 up 0.2 pct, but still below 6,900 level
* Miners rebound after rise in Chinese factory activity
* AstraZeneca advances after positive data on products
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, June 2 Britain's top equity index inched
higher on Monday as a strong Chinese factory report lifted
mining stocks and as pharmaceutical group AstraZeneca
rose on positive drug data.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up by 0.2 percent, or 12.31
points, at 6,856.82 points at the start of the trading day.
A rise in mining stocks, such as Rio Tinto and BHP
Billiton, added the most points to the FTSE 100, after
data showed that Chinese factory activity expanded at its
fastest pace in five months in May.
Mining stocks are particularly sensitive to the state of
China's economy, since it is the world's biggest metals
consumer. The sector fell on Friday on concerns about a possible
economic slowdown there.
However, mining shares recovered on Monday as the latest
Chinese factory data reassured investors over the state of the
country's economy, and the FTSE 350 Mining Index -
which fell 16 percent in 2013 - rose by 1.3 percent.
"The better data from China has stopped the sell-off on the
miners," said Berkeley Futures associate director Richard
Griffiths.
A 0.5 percent rise at heavyweight pharma group AstraZeneca,
whose shares have lost ground over the last month after U.S.
rival Pfizer walked away from its bid, also gave one of
the biggest lifts to the FTSE after the company got positive
data for two of its products.
The FTSE 100 has risen by nearly 2 percent since the start
of 2014, and hit a peak of 6,894.88 points last month, which
marked the index's highest level since December 1999.
However, some traders said the FTSE remained prone to
short-term pullbacks if it continued to fail to break above the
6,900 point level in order to challenge a record 7,000 point
target.
"I'm still concerned that the FTSE has not broken out above
the previous highs yet," said Hantec Markets analyst Richard
Perry.
