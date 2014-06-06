* FTSE 100 up 0.3 pct

* Traders awaiting fresh data from the U.S.

* ECB measures help broader Europe markets

* Aggreko, Centrica shares up

LONDON, June 6 UK shares enjoyed a slight lift on Friday, after fresh stimulus measures from the European Central Bank underpinned European markets, although investors were cautious before a closely watched U.S. jobs report.

The FTSE 100 index was up 0.3 percent at 0820 GMT, at 6,832.37, slightly outperforming a 0.1 percent increase for the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index and broadly flat benchmark indexes in Paris and Frankfurt.

Traders said that with few specific catalysts on the horizon for UK stocks, other than monetary policy decisions by major central banks, traders were in a wait-and-see mode ahead of U.S. jobs data with the FTSE still hovering at multi-year highs.

"We're still stuck in kind of the middle of nowhere," said Mike van Dulken, head of research at Accendo Markets.

"(U.S. data) might make us worried about the U.S. recovery ... On the other hand, the helping hand (from central banks) is going to be there for the markets a good while longer."

Aggreko, the world's biggest temporary power provider, was the top performer on the FTSE 100, its shares rising 2.7 percent. Analysts at Jefferies rated the stock a "Buy" in a note to clients on Friday, saying the company had "sizeable" opportunities in South America.

Centrica, meanwhile, saw its shares rise 0.7 percent after a report in the Daily Mail said the utility had attracted bid interest from Middle East investors. Centrica declined to comment on the report. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Susan Fenton)