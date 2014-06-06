* FTSE 100 up 0.3 pct
* Traders awaiting fresh U.S. jobs data
* ECB measures help broader European markets
* Aggreko, Centrica shares up
By Tricia Wright and Lionel Laurent
LONDON, June 6 UK shares enjoyed a slight lift
on Friday after fresh stimulus measures from the European
Central Bank (ECB) underpinned European markets, though
investors remained cautious ahead of a closely watched U.S. jobs
report.
The FTSE 100 index was up 19.73 points, or 0.3
percent, at 6,833.22 by 1046 GMT, broadly in line with the
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index and benchmark
indexes in Paris and Frankfurt.
Traders said that with few specific catalysts on the horizon
for UK stocks, other than monetary policy decisions by leading
central banks, they were in a wait-and-see mode ahead of U.S.
jobs data, with the FTSE still hovering around multi-year highs.
The U.S. report is expected to show jobs growth slowed last
month and the unemployment rate ticked up, but not by enough to
upset the view that the economy is bouncing back.
In any case, Richard Hunter, head of equities at Hargreaves
Lansdown, said that the ECB's move should go some way to assuage
any market jitters over a downbeat jobs number.
"There's every possibility of a sell-off should the number
disappoint, but ... that could yet be short-lived," he said.
Charles Stanley technical analyst Bill McNamara said that
the index would need to breach the recent low of 6,782 to signal
the start of a more significant sell-off. That is still about 1
percent below current levels.
Aggreko, the world's biggest temporary power
provider, was among the top performers on the FTSE 100, with its
shares rising 2 percent. Analysts at Jefferies rated the stock a
"buy" in a note to clients on Friday, saying the company had
"sizeable" opportunities in South America.
Centrica, meanwhile, saw its shares rise 1.1 percent
after a report in the Daily Mail said the utility had attracted
bid interest from Middle East investors. Centrica declined to
comment on the report.
(Editing by David Goodman)