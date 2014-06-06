* FTSE 100 up 0.7 pct
* Markets welcome U.S. jobs data
* ECB measures help broader European markets
* Cyclical stocks outperform; defensives weak
* Aggreko, Centrica shares up
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, June 6 UK shares advanced on Friday
after a solid U.S. jobs report came on the heels of fresh
stimulus measures from the European Central Bank that
underpinned European markets.
Cyclical stocks, so-called because they are highly geared to
the economic cycle, were in demand, with money managers St.
James's Place and Aberdeen Asset Management
among the top risers on the UK benchmark.
Consumer goods company Unilever, spirits maker
Diageo and cigarette firm Imperial Tobacco - all
considered to be defensive stocks which often bring up the rear
when markets rise - were some of the day's biggest fallers.
The FTSE 100 index closed up 44.72 points, or 0.7
percent, at 6,858.21, broadly in line with the pan-European
FTSEurofirst 300 index and benchmark indexes in Paris
and Frankfurt.
Traders bet on further short-term gains for the FTSE 100,
just 0.5 percent shy of a peak hit last month of 6,894.88 - its
highest level since December 1999, when it set a record of
6,950.60 points.
About 217,000 U.S. jobs were added last month, in line with
market expectations, while the unemployment rate held steady at
6.3 percent.
"The fact that it came in bang on... has been fairly
encouraging for the markets," IG chief market strategist Brenda
Kelly said. "The FTSE still hasn't hit its all-time high, it
hasn't even managed to hit the 6,900 level... I would say
there's still a little bit more room to go in it."
Aggreko, the world's biggest temporary power
provider, rose 1.9 percent. Analysts at Jefferies rated the
stock a "buy" in a note to clients on Friday, saying the company
had "sizeable" opportunities in South America.
Centrica, meanwhile, saw its shares advance 1.5
percent after a report in the Daily Mail said the utility had
attracted bid interest from Middle East investors. Centrica
declined to comment on the report.
(Additional reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Mark
Heinrich)