* FTSE 100 noses up 0.1 pct
* Gains for mining stocks add most points to FTSE 100
* Barclays slumps as New York Attorney General files lawsuit
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, June 26 Britain's benchmark FTSE equity
index edged up on Thursday, helped by firmer mining stocks,
although a slump in Barclays share price prevented
bigger gains.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which had fallen to a
2-month closing low on Wednesday, was up by 0.1 percent, or 7.69
points, at 6,741.31 points by 0743 GMT.
Gains in mining stocks such as Rio Tinto, Glencore
and BHP Billiton added the most points to the
FTSE 100 as the price of copper rose towards a 4-month peak.
However, Barclays slumped by 5.4 percent after the New York
Attorney General filed a securities fraud lawsuit against the
bank for giving an unfair edge to its U.S. high-frequency
trading clients.
"The problem with Barclays is that they're constantly
getting battered by regulators," Beaufort Securities sales
trader Basil Petrides said.
Most traders and investors expect the FTSE 100 to hit a
record high of 7,000 points later in 2014, on expectations of a
further strengthening in the British economy, better corporate
results and more corporate takeover activity.
The index has failed to break through the 6,900 point
barrier so far this year.
"It does not look as if the FTSE's rebound today will be a
strong one," Hantec Markets analyst Richard Perry said.
(Editing by Louise Ireland)