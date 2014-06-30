* FTSE 100 closes down 0.2 pct at 6,743.94 points
* EasyJet hit by Bank of America Merrill Lynch downgrade
* Diageo rises on SAB Miller bid speculation
* Fresnillo buoyed by firmer gold price
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, June 30 Britain's top equity index
slipped lower on Monday, with budget airline easyJet the
worst-performing stock as it felt the effect of a broker
downgrade.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended down by 0.2
percent, or 13.83 points, at 6,743.94 points - down more than 2
percent from its 2014 peak of 6,894.88 in May, which marked its
highest level since December 1999.
EasyJet fell 6.4 percent, making it the worst-performing
FTSE 100 stock in percentage terms, after Bank of America
Merrill Lynch cut its rating on the stock to "underperform" from
"neutral."
Bank of America Merrill Lynch said earnings headwinds were
expected to put pressure on easyJet's shares, and easyJet also
dragged down rival International Consolidated Airlines Group
, which fell 3.5 percent.
Richard Griffiths, associate director at Berkeley Futures,
expected the FTSE to make little progress in the near term,
partly because interest rates are expected to rise soon, which
would lead to bigger interest payments for companies and a
cooling of the housing market.
"We might just drift a little bit lower on the FTSE from
here," he said.
Gold and silver mining company Fresnillo closed up
2 percent, the best FTSE stock in percentage terms, as it
benefited from the price of gold staying near a 2-month
high.
Drinks group Diageo also bucked the weaker market to
rise 1 percent on speculation of a possible tie-up with SAB
Miller.
Most traders and investors expect the FTSE 100 to reach a
record-high 7,000 points in 2014, on expectations of a further
strengthening in the British economy, better corporate results
and more corporate takeover activity.
However, the FTSE has failed to break through the 6,900
barrier so far, and has underperformed rivals such as Germany's
DAX and the U.S. S&P, which have both climbed to
record highs.
Lex Van Dam, a hedge fund manager at Hampstead Capital, said
that a rise in sterling, which would hit exporters, and
the prospect of higher rates meant he was in no hurry to place
big bets on the FTSE for now.
"I would not be in a rush to buy, with the next move in
rates up and a strong sterling hurting exporters," he said.
