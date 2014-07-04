* FTSE 100 index up 0.1 percent
* Volumes low as U.S. market shuts for holiday
* EasyJet boosted by traffic figures
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, July 4 Britain's top share index traded
at three-week highs on Friday and was on course to record strong
gains on the week as investors took heart from further signs of
improvement in the global economy.
Budget airliner easyJet rose 1.2 percent, a top FTSE
100 performer, after posting a 10 percent jump in its passenger
numbers in June from the same month of the previous year.
Robust U.S. economic data, which raised expectations that
the world's biggest economy was on a recovery path, meant the
broader FTSE 100 index was headed for its best weekly
gains since early May.
"The underlying picture still remains good in some of the
key regions - the U.S. and here in the UK of course and you've
still got an accommodative stance from the European Central
Bank," said Henk Potts, equity strategist at Barclays.
"I think the earnings that you see from companies will still
be very supportive and good news for sentiment, but appreciate
that actually investors may become a little bit nervous as we go
through that period of liquidity starting to be removed and as
interest rates start to normalize."
Sports Direct bucked the slightly firmer trend, off
2.3 percent, after a report in Britain's Guardian newspaper said
leading investors in the company will vote against the
re-election of the chairman and other board members at
September's annual general meeting in protest at the
multimillion-pound bonus scheme for its founder Mike Ashley.
Sports Direct declined to comment to the paper.
The FTSE 100 index was up 6.69 points, or 0.1 percent, at
6,871.90 points by 1454 GMT. It was up 1.7 percent this week,
the best weekly gain in almost nine weeks.
Investors had avoided strong bets on the last trading day of
the week and as the U.S. market was closed for a holiday.
Trading volumes were low, with the FTSE 100 witnessing a third
of its 90-day daily average towards the end of the session.
(Reporting by Tricia Wright and Atul Prakash; editing by Andrew
Roche)