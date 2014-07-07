* FTSE 100 down 0.2 pct
* Weir gets Citi upgrade boost
* Taylor Wimpey hit by profit-taking after strong update
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, July 7 Britain's top shares crept lower
on Monday, consolidating after a strong recent run, though with
engineering group Weir notching up good gains in brisk
trade after an upgrade from Citi.
Weir rose 2.5 percent, to be top gainer by some margin on
the FTSE 100, as Citi lifted its rating on the stock to "buy"
from "neutral", calling its oil and gas opportunity
underappreciated, and saying it could be attractive to potential
acquirers given its strong market positions.
Weir had already traded a third of its 90-day daily average
after about an hour's trade, against the UK benchmark on just 6
percent.
Its share price gains helped limit losses on the FTSE 100
which, after posting its best weekly gain since early
May with a 1.6 percent rise last week, had slipped 0.2 percent
to 6,853.28 points by 0825 GMT.
Traders and technical analysts, however, reckoned the slight
market pull-back would prove short-lived.
"We had a good week last week - it's understandable that
people are taking a little bit of money off the table, but the
underlying market seems to be relatively robust... We're still
seeing buyers come into the market, albeit in a small way given
that we're in that summer period," TJM Partners' head of trading
Manoj Ladwa.
Charles Stanley technical analyst Bill McNamara noted that
while the index has been struggling to break above 6,900 since
the start of the year, it is still displaying strong upside
momentum.
"The broader technical picture is suggesting that a test of
the 1999 all-time (closing) high, at 6,930, might not be too far
away now," he said.
Among mid-caps, Taylor Wimpey, which published the
first of a number of updates due from the sector this week, saw
its shares dip 1.5 percent as it succumbed to profit-taking
after a good run up, with the company saying it performed
strongly in the first half.
The sector has been volatile in recent weeks, having sold
off in mid-June on prospects of a UK rate hike, only to recover
towards the end of the month when the Bank of England's curbs on
house prices proved less draconian than had been feared.
Analysts reckoned housebuilders, among last year's best
performers, had further to run.
"I think that's a sector where probably the negativity on
rates was overdone a bit actually - the fundamental news is very
supportive... for the moment the house view is definitely
overweight," Peel Hunt equity strategist Ian Williams said.
