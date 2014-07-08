* FTSE 100 down 0.6 pct
* Airlines down after Air France profit warning
* M&S down after sales fall
* Slump in UK factory output also weighs on sentiment
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, July 8 Britain's top equity index lost
ground on Tuesday as airline stocks such as International
Consolidated Airlines Group were hit by a profit
warning from Air France-KLM.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down by 0.6
percent, or 40.80 points, at 6,782.71 points by the middle of
the trading day.
International Consolidated Airlines Group - the owner of
British Airways - fell 4.9 percent after Air France-KLM's profit
warning, making ICAG the worst-performing FTSE 100 stock in
percentage terms.
Low-cost airline easyJet also declined by 3 percent
after Air France-KLM warned that its 2014 profits could be as
much as 12 percent lower than previously predicted because of
over-capacity and weak prices.
"The profit warning just before the busy summer months for
the airlines sector has dampened investors' sentiment. It's a
confirmation that generally the last three months had been
difficult for the sector," said Accendo Markets' senior trader,
Tom Robertson.
M&S FALLS
Clothing and food retailer Marks & Spencer also fell
1.6 percent after the company reported that first-quarter sales
had been held back by its transition to a new website.
M&S kept its full-year profit guidance, but many analysts
said the company remained under pressure, with its results on
Tuesday showing a 12th consecutive quarterly drop in overall
general merchandise sales.
"I think M&S has got its work cut out," said Beaufort
Securities sales trader Basil Petrides, who had sold M&S shares
in the run-up to Tuesday's business update.
Some traders said a surprise slump in UK factory output in
May was also putting pressure on the FTSE. The index's previous
rallies this year have failed to get it past 6,900 points, which
is considered a necessary hurdle to jump before it can move on
to record highs.
"The UK data certainly has not helped. The FTSE just
continues to underwhelm", said Hantec Markets analyst Richard
Perry.
(Additional reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Larry King)