* FTSE 100 down 0.4 pct
* Admiral drops as revenues decline
* Airlines recover after steep sell-off
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, July 9 UK shares extended their falls on
Wednesday on uncertainty over the earnings season, led lower by
UK car insurer Admiral after a downbeat trading update.
Admiral sank 5.4 percent, top FTSE 100 faller by some margin
in brisk trade, after it said revenues fell in the first half of
the year and there was no firm evidence of a return to growth in
UK car insurance premiums.
The company said it planned to launch its first ever bond
offering, of up to 200 million pounds ($340.3 million), to
diversify its capital base and help it prepare to meet Solvency
II regulations in 2016.
Oriel Securities repeated its "sell" rating on the stock.
"The business is dependent on a turn in the cycle to maintain
profitability which we view as being further away," it said.
Trading volume in Admiral was robust, already at its 90-day
daily average after around an hour's trade.
Aviva was another big casualty, off 2.5 percent, as
traders adopted a cautious approach as the UK insurer held a
presentation for analysts and investors.
Trading volume in Aviva was also strong, at around two
thirds of its average volume against the broader FTSE 100
on a tenth.
The UK benchmark was down 23.64 points, or 0.4 percent, at
6,714.81 points by 0830 GMT, having suffered its biggest one-day
percentage fall since March on Tuesday - down 1.3 percent.
"It feels like there's really negative sentiment; people are
worried about earnings... I think we'll see a couple of days of
selling," Joe Rundle, head of trading at ETX Capital, said.
Airlines, which slid in the previous session following a
profit warning from Air France-KLM, recovered some of
their poise as traders deemed the weakness to be overdone.
EasyJet climbed 2.1 percent to top the FTSE 100
leader board, while British Airways owner International
Consolidated Airlines Group rose 0.4 percent.
While there were glimmers of hope for earnings, with U.S.
aluminium company Alcoa having kicked off the latest
reporting season with quarterly results that beat analysts'
expectations, investors were doubtful they will be enough to
give a big fillip to the FTSE, hovering around multi-year highs.
"There's been increasing caution ahead of the earnings
season... It needs to be a fairly strong season... for indexes
to maintain their current strength," Richard Hunter, head of
equities at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.
Also weighing on the FTSE 100 were stocks trading without
the attraction of their latest dividend, namely Coca-Cola HBC AG
and Next. They knocked 1.06 points off the
index.
($1 = 0.5877 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Tricia Wright. Editing by Jane Merriman)