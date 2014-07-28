* Aberdeen AM falls after suffering outflows
* Lloyds falls after agreeing to pay fines to regulators
* FTSE 100 down 0.4 pct
* Uncertainty over Ukraine still weighs on equity markets
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, July 28 A slide in financial stocks,
including Aberdeen Asset Management and Lloyds Banking
Group, knocked back Britain's top equity index on
Monday.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down by 0.4
percent, or 29 points, at 6,762.55 points going into the close
of trading.
Fund management group Aberdeen Asset Management was the
worst-performing FTSE 100 stock in percentage terms, falling 5.2
percent after the company reported fund outflows in its third
quarter.
Lloyds fell 0.4 percent after it agreed to pay fines
totalling $370 million to U.S. and British authorities
investigating its part in a global interest rate rigging scandal
and manipulating fees for a British government lending scheme.
The decline in Lloyds' shares was modest as the news had
been widely flagged, but it still dragged down the shares of its
rival part-nationalised lender Royal Bank of Scotland,
which fell by 3.2 percent.
"The banks have taken a bit of a hit this afternoon. The
Lloyds' fine was a bit bigger than I thought," said Berkeley
Futures associate director Richard Griffiths.
Another factor weighing on equity markets was ongoing
tensions between Russia and Ukraine. A total of 298 people were
killed on July 17 when a Malaysian passenger plane was shot down
over rebel-held territory in eastern Ukraine, where Kiev's
forces are fighting pro-Russian separatists.
A White House adviser said on Monday that U.S. President
Barack Obama was scheduled to speak on Monday with four European
leaders about the situation in Ukraine.
"There's the potential for further developments in Ukraine,
which is keeping everyone on the back foot," said IG analyst
Chris Beauchamp.
Uncertainty over Ukraine has contributed to pushing the FTSE
100 down by 1.5 percent from peaks reached in May and early
July.
However, many investors still think the index will recover
later in the year to hit a record high of 7,000 points, helped
by a gradual recovery in corporate profits and the British
economy.
(Additional reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Gareth
Jones and Susan Fenton)