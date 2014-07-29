* FTSE 100 up 0.2 pct
* GKN surges nearly 7 pct after posting higher profits
* Next rises after increasing earnings guidance
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, July 29 Britain's top equity index
pushed forward on Tuesday, lifted by gains at fashion chain Next
, and at car and plane parts maker GKN after
strong results and outlook comments.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose by 0.2 percent, or
14.01 points, to 6,802.08 points by the middle of the trading
day.
GKN surged 6.7 percent after posting higher profits and
raising its dividend, while Next rose after the company
increased its earnings guidance after a strong second quarter.
"In both cases, good numbers," said Patrick Butler, chief
executive at London-based Prime Wealth Group, which had
recommended GKN as its tip for August.
"Next has come out with another stunning set of numbers and
sales are higher than anticipated," he added.
The FTSE 100 reached a peak of 6,894.88 points in mid-May,
which marked its highest level since December 1999, and came
close to that level again in early July.
However, the UK stock market has since given up some of that
ground due to tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Kiev's forces
are fighting pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine, where
nearly 300 people were killed on July 17 when a Malaysian
passenger plane was shot down over rebel-held territory.
U.S. and European leaders agreed on Monday to impose wider
sanctions on Russia's financial, defence and energy sectors in
the wake of the plane disaster.
Hantec Markets analyst Richard Perry said the uncertain
geopolitical outlook was holding back equity markets, even
though there were signs that company profits were improving.
"Investors are still fairly cautious about Ukraine and
Russia. There's no real drive to push equities higher," he said.
(Additional reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Hugh
Lawson)