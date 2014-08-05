* FTSE 100 gains 0.4 pct
* Intertek boosted by Numis upgrade
* Weir gains on takeover talk
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Aug 5 A rise in the shares of quality
and safety services company Intertek and engineering
group Weir led Britain's top equity index higher on
Tuesday.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.4 percent, or
29.72 points, to 6,707.24 points going into midsession.
Intertek was the best-performing FTSE 100 stock in
percentage terms, rising 2.8 percent after Numis raised its
rating on the company to "add" from "hold", a day after Intertek
posted an increase in its interim profits and dividend.
Weir Group put on 2.8 percent also after its decision on
Monday to end its corporate broker agreement with Bank of
America Merrill Lynch suggested that Weir could be targeted by
bigger rivals for a takeover.
Weir said that the U.S. bank's appointment by another
company, which Weir did not name, created a conflict of
interest.
"Yesterday's decision to sack BAML illustrates that the
company is really getting too neurotic to stay strongly
independent for long," Hobart Capital director Justin Haque
said.
The FTSE 100 fell 1.7 percent last week, as world stock
markets were affected by an upsurge in violence in Gaza and
Ukraine, geopolitical flashpoints that are seen clouding the
near-term outlook for the FTSE.
Darren Easton, director of trading at Logic Investments,
said he would look to sell positions on the FTSE if it rose up
to 6,740 points.
"We've decided it would be prudent to sell into strength,"
he said.
(Additional reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Louise
Ireland)