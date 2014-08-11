* FTSE 100 up 1 pct, bounces off oversold level
* Investors relieved as Russia pulls back troops
* Geopolitical worries keep sentiment fragile
* Synthomer tops FTSE 350 risers after dividend hike
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Aug 11 British shares snapped a
three-day losing streak on Monday after Russia said it would
pull troops back from near the Ukrainian border which investors
interpreted as a sign of easing tensions between Moscow and
Kiev.
Late on Friday, Moscow's Defence Ministry said it had ended
military exercises in southern Russia which the United States
had criticised as "provocative".
In spite of this, NATO chief Anders Fogh Rasmussen said on
Monday he saw a "high probability" that Russia could intervene
militarily in eastern Ukraine and that NATO detected no sign
that Moscow was pulling back thousands of troops from close to
the Ukrainian border.
But there was no apparent market reaction to those comments.
Fears that Russia could invade eastern Ukraine and
tit-for-tat sanctions between Moscow and the European Union have
weighed on stock markets over the past month. That compounded
worries about widening conflict in the Middle East, weak
European economic data and the prospect of tighter U.S. monetary
policy.
"It's very early to start celebrating and you've still got
the negative effects of the sanctions, which are likely to
filter through over the coming months," Michael Hewson, chief
market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said.
"But anything that ratchets down the tension is always going
to be an opportunity (for) ... a little bit of bargain hunting."
The FTSE 100 closed up 65.46 points, or 1 percent,
at 6,632.82 points, bouncing from oversold territory after a 3.3
percent fall over the previous two weeks. Trading volume,
however, stood at only around three quarters of the 90-day daily
average.
The broader FTSE 350 index, which also includes
small caps, was up 1.1 percent. It had fallen for three straight
sessions as well.
Mid-cap chemical firm Synthomer was the top riser
on the FTSE 350, up 8.3 percent, as it increased its interim
dividend to 3 pence from 2.4 pence a year earlier.
"One positive in the announcement is confirmation of a more
generous dividend policy," analysts at N+1 Singer wrote in a
note. "A special (dividend) would also be considered if the
Group ends up with surplus cash, which it is likely to, given
the current land disposal process in Malaysia."
(Additional reporting by Francesco Canepa, editing by Mark
Heinrich)