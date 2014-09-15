* FTSE 100 down 0.1 pct
* New sanctions against Russia hurt energy stocks
* China demand concerns dent the miners
* Drinks firms boosted by M&A expectations
* Micro Focus jumps on merger with The Attachmate Group
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Sept 15 Britain's top shares fell on
Monday as new sanctions against Russia took their toll on energy
stocks, while miners were knocked by weak economic data out of
top metals consumer China.
Brightening the otherwise gloomy market, hit too by concerns
about the Scottish referendum and the prospect of a tightening
in U.S. monetary policy, were signs of deal activity.
Dutch brewer Heineken said on Sunday it was
approached by larger rival SABMiller about a potential
takeover, but that its controlling shareholder intended to keep
the company independent.
SABMiller jumped 5.1 percent, topping the FTSE 100 leader
board, while peer Diageo was the second-top riser, 1.9
percent firmer, as traders bet on sector-wide merger &
acquisition activity.
"There's obviously going to be further consolidation in
there ... I think the whole of the beverage sector will be a
good bet," Joe Rundle, head of trading at ETX Capital, said.
In the midcaps, mainframe computer specialist Micro
Focus International jumped almost 11 percent after
agreeing an all-share merger with rival The Attachmate Group Inc
in a deal valuing the groups' combined capital and debt at $2.35
billion.
Tour operator TUI Travel and majority owner TUI AG
, meanwhile, agreed the terms of a merger creating the
world's largest leisure and tourism group with a combined value
of 6.5 billion euros. TUI Travel rose 1.9 percent.
But the broader FTSE 100 was down 4.51 points, or
0.1 percent, at 6,802.45 points by 0819 GMT. Energy stocks were
the biggest fallers by some margin, down 0.7
percent.
On Friday, the United States imposed sanctions on Gazprom
, Gazprom Neft, Lukoil,
Surgutneftegas and Rosneft, banning Western
firms from supporting their activities in exploration or
production from deep water, Arctic offshore or shale projects.
Projects now in jeopardy include a landmark drilling
programme by U.S. giant Exxon Mobil in the Russian
Arctic that started in August as part of a joint venture with
the Kremlin's oil champion Rosneft.
Now this and dozens of other projects agreed with Royal
Dutch Shell among others will have to be put on hold.
BP, which owns 20 percent of Rosneft, Russia's largest oil
producer, fell 1.1 percent, while Shell dropped 0.4 percent.
A batch of weak data out of China, which raised the spectre
of a sharp slowdown there, pressured the miners,
off 0.2 percent. Data out on Saturday showed China's factory
output grew at the weakest pace in nearly six years in August,
while growth in other key sectors also cooled.
The market was on tenterhooks just days out from the Sept.
18 referendum on independence for Scotland, with polls showing
the "Yes" and "No" camps running close. Investors were reluctant
to place big bets, for now.
"Not much upside in the FTSE until after the Scottish
referendum, so I would stay on the sidelines," Lex van Dam, a
hedge fund manager at Hampstead Capital, said.
The prospect of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting
later this week also made investors cautious. The market will
focus on the central bank's words, seeking clues on the timing
of the first U.S. rate hike in more than eight years.
(Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Janet Lawrence)