* FTSE 100 down 0.2 pct
* Energy shares weigh as Chinese data hits oil price
* New sanctions against Russia add to gloomy sentiment
* Drinks firms boosted by M&A expectations
By Francesco Canepa and Tricia Wright
LONDON, Sept 15 Energy shares pushed Britain's
top share index lower on Monday, hit by the combination of
slowing economic growth in China, the world's top energy
consumer, and new sanctions against Russia.
Oil firm BP was the single biggest drag on the FTSE
100, with fellow energy firms BG and Royal Dutch
Shell not far behind, as Brent crude slumped
to its lowest in more than two years, below $97 per barrel.
The fall came after lacklustre economic data from China cast
a shadow over the outlook for oil demand at a time of abundant
supply, threatening the profits of companies which make money
selling oil and gas.
"Most of the big oil companies have their strategic targets
based around $100 a barrel so we're still in that ballpark but
it's all dependent on the duration (of the current oil price
weakness)," Investec energy analyst Neill Morton said.
"Psychologically, as far as the market is concerned, $99 can
be closer to $90 than to $100."
Adding to a gloomy sentiment on the sector, the United
States banned Western firms from supporting the activities of a
number of Russian companies in oil exploration or production
from deep water, Arctic offshore or shale projects.
BP, which owns 20 percent of Rosneft, Russia's largest oil
producer, fell 0.9 percent, while Royal Dutch Shell, whose
projects are among those that will have to be put on hold,
dropped 0.4 percent.
Energy shares shaved 9 points off the FTSE, which was down
14.65 points, or 0.2 percent, at 6,792.31 points at 1046 GMT,
extending its retreat from this month's 14-year high.
Bill McNamara, technical analyst at Charles Stanley, saw
6,756 - the FTSE 100's 50-day moving average and the level at
which it will have retraced 38.2 percent of its recent advance -
as a short-term support level.
M&A BRIGHTENS MOOD
Brightening an otherwise gloomy market - hit too by concerns
about the Scottish referendum and the prospect of a tightening
in U.S. monetary policy - were signs of deal activity.
Dutch brewer Heineken said on Sunday it was
approached by larger rival SABMiller about a potential
takeover, but that its controlling shareholder intended to keep
the company independent.
SABMiller jumped 4.3 percent, topping the FTSE 100 leader
board, while peer Diageo was the second-top riser, 1.8
percent firmer, as traders bet on sector-wide merger &
acquisition activity.
"There's obviously going to be further consolidation in
there ... I think the whole of the beverage sector will be a
good bet," said Joe Rundle, head of trading at ETX Capital.
Tour operator TUI Travel and majority owner TUI AG
meanwhile agreed the terms of a merger creating the
world's largest leisure and tourism group with a combined value
of 6.5 billion euros. TUI Travel rose 1.7 percent.
(Editing by Catherine Evans)