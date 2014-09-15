* FTSE 100 flat at 6,804 pts
* Energy shares weigh as Chinese data hits oil price
* Drinks firms boosted by M&A expectations; SAB rallies
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Sept 15 Energy shares capped Britain's
top share index on Monday, hit by the combination of slowing
economic growth in China, the world's top energy consumer, and
new sanctions against Russia.
They offset a boost from mergers & acquisitions speculation
in the beverages sector, which saw shares in SABMiller
up 9.8 percent on the back of a report about takeover interest
from larger rival Anheuser-Busch InBev.
Energy firm BG was the biggest drag on the FTSE 100
, with peers BP and Royal Dutch Shell
not far behind, as Brent crude slumped to its lowest in
more than two years, below $97 per barrel.
The fall came after lacklustre economic data from China cast
a shadow over the outlook for oil demand at a time of abundant
supply, threatening the profits of companies which make money
selling oil and gas.
"Most of the big oil companies have their strategic targets
based around $100 a barrel so we're still in that ballpark but
it's all dependent on the duration (of the current oil price
weakness)," said Investec energy analyst Neill Morton.
"Psychologically, as far as the market is concerned, $99 can
be closer to $90 than to $100."
Adding to a gloomy sentiment on the sector, the United
States banned Western firms from supporting the activities of a
number of Russian companies in oil exploration or production
from deep water, Arctic offshore or shale projects.
Energy shares shaved 5 points off the FTSE, which closed
2.75 points lower at 6,804.21 points, off its intra-day low but
still extending its retreat from this month's 14-year high.
Bill McNamara, technical analyst at Charles Stanley, saw
6,756 - the FTSE 100's 50-day moving average and the level at
which it will have retraced 38.2 percent of its recent advance -
as a short-term support level.
M&A BRIGHTENS MOOD
Brightening an otherwise gloomy market -- hit too by
concerns about the Scottish referendum and the prospect of a
tightening of U.S. monetary policy -- were signs of deal
activity.
SAB Miller hit an all-time high in volume nearly eight times
its average for the past three months after a report in the Wall
Street Journal said that AB Inbev was talking to banks about
financing a possible $122 billion takeover bid.
Dutch brewer Heineken said on Sunday it was
approached by SABMiller about a potential takeover, but that its
controlling shareholder intended to keep the company
independent.
"There's obviously going to be further consolidation in
there ... I think the whole of the beverage sector will be a
good bet," said Joe Rundle, head of trading at ETX Capital.
Tour operator TUI Travel and majority owner TUI AG
meanwhile agreed the terms of a merger creating the
world's largest leisure and tourism group with a combined value
of 6.5 billion euros. TUI Travel rose 1.6 percent.
(Additional reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Crispian
Balmer)