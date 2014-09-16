* FTSE 100 down 0.2 pct
* Chip designer ARM tracks U.S. peers lower
* Holiday operator Thomas Cook hit by German headwinds
* Pearson up on Morgan Stanley upgrade -traders
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Sept 16 Britain's top share index crept
lower on Tuesday, led by falls in chip designer ARM Holdings
, with investors reluctant to place big bets before
Scotland's independence referendum on Thursday.
Caution over the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy
meeting, which starts on Tuesday, was also likely to keep market
moves in check. Investors were seeking clues on the likely
timing of the first U.S. rate hike in more than eight years.
ARM Holdings shed 2.4 percent in brisk trade, with traders
citing a read-across from the United States, where the
technology-heavy Nasdaq index suffered its worst day since July
as investors cleared the decks for Alibaba's debut planned for
later this week.
Also ARM, which supplies Apple, saw good gains into
the U.S. firm's recent unveiling of a watch, two larger iPhones
and a mobile payments service last week. They have since come
under some selling pressure.
"I think the iPhone 6 launch was largely a bit disappointing
and as they (ARM) are the only real exposure to the U.S. tech
sector/Apple in the FTSE 100, they are bearing the brunt of it
all," said Ed Woolfitt, head of trading at Galvan.
Trading volume in ARM stood at a third of its 90-day daily
average, against that on the broader FTSE 100 at 15 percent.
The UK benchmark was down 13.85 points, or 0.2
percent, at 6,790.36 points by 0817 GMT, extending its retreat
from this month's 14-1/2 year high of 6,904.86. The index closed
flat on Monday.
The index was little moved by data showing British inflation
edged down last month.
The market was on tenterhooks ahead of the Sept. 18
referendum on independence for Scotland, with opinion polls
suggesting the referendum remains too close to call. Investors
were reluctant to place big bets for now.
"We are sitting on the sidelines at the moment, and although
we are cautiously optimistic Scotland will not exit the Union,
it just isn't worth the risk building positions in UK stocks
until after the vote," said Mark Ward, head of trading at Sanlam
Securities.
Elsewhere among fallers, holiday operator Thomas Cook
flagged headwinds in its key German market, sending its
shares down 6.2 percent and leading the FTSE 250 index lower
.
Meanwhile, small-cap online-fashion retailer ASOS
dropped 10.2 percent, hit by a 2014-2015 profit downgrade.
Among brighter spots, publishing group Pearson
advanced 2.2 percent, hitting its highest level since January
and topping the blue-chip leader board, with traders citing a
Morgan Stanley recommendation upgrade to "overweight".
(Editing by Hugh Lawson)