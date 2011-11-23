* FTSE 100 down 0.2 pct
* Miners weaken after China flash PMI
* Johnson Matthey top riser, H1 beats forecasts
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Nov 23 Britain's top shares fell
on Wednesday as a weak Chinese manufacturing survey jangled
nerves already raw from a downward revision of U.S. GDP data and
the unfolding euro zone debt crisis.
Miners were out of favour after top consumer
China's factory sector shrank the most in 32 months in November
as new orders slumped, according to a preliminary PMI survey.
Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton were among the
worst affected, down 1.7 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively.
JPMorgan said in a note, however, that while economic fears
were driving near-term volatility, it saw medium-term upside for
the large-cap miners.
"We remain optimistic on the medium to long-term outlook
based on generally attractive valuations for those willing to
look through near-term fluctuations, and continued strong demand
growth for many commodities," the broker said.
The UK benchmark was down 7.66 points, or 0.2
percent, at 5,199.16 by 0931 GMT, hovering around seven-week
lows, having shed 0.3 percent on Tuesday, its seventh straight
session of falls.
Banks, already down 16 percent in November,
came under pressure as investors reacted nervously to news that
the U.S. Federal Reserve plans to stress test six large U.S.
banks against a hypothetical market shock.
"The negative news is continuing with the Fed adding another
rigid stress test for the U.S. banks which, if they did the same
in Europe, would show that the emperor is really wearing very
few clothes right now," said Lex van Dam, hedge fund manager at
Hampstead Capital, which manages $500 million of assets.
Market sentiment was also hit as France, Belgium and
Luxembourg discussed how to provide temporary state debt
guarantees for failed financial group Dexia.
Defensive stocks dominated the FTSE 100 leader board, with
Reckitt Benckiser, Centrica, SSE and
Imperial Tobacco enjoying gains of 0.5-0.8 percent.
Johnson Matthey, the world's largest supplier of
catalytic converters, topped the blue-chip leader board, up 2
percent after beating forecasts with a 24 percent rise in
first-half profit, helped by higher average metals
prices.
Stefan Angele, head of investment management at Swiss &
Global Asset Management, which has around 80 billion Swiss
francs of funds under management, highlighted that companies
have a certain amount of resilience in the face of a tough
economic backdrop.
"The corporate sector in general is probably stronger than
currently estimated, as many businesses have the flexibility to
move wherever it is necessary (while governments don't have this
flexibility!)," he said.
"Currently, we clearly prefer investments into corporate
balance sheet(s) -- be it in corporate bonds or
high-dividend-paying equities -- to investments in low-yielding
(in real terms even negative-yielding) government bonds."
Ex-dividend factors knocked 4.72 points off the FTSE 100
index on Wednesday, with Carnival, HSBC, Man
Group and Next all trading without their payout
attractions.
(Editing by Will Waterman)