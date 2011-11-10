* FTSE 100 index down 0.5 percent
* Banks lead falls on euro zone debt worries
* Miners weak with copper prices; Vedanta worst off
By Jon Hopkins
LONDON, Nov 10 Britain's top share index fell on
Thursday, led by weaker banks and miners as worries over Italy's
debt situation and the future for the euro zone saw investors
shun riskier assets.
Global lender HSBC (HSBA.L), down 2.0 percent, was the
biggest faller among banks, in turn the worst performing
blue-chip sector, with Wednesday's disappointing third-quarter
trading update weighing on the stock.
A number of brokers cut their target prices and estimates
for HSBC, including JPMorgan Cazenove, Deutsche Bank and UBS.
Miners .FTNMX1770 fell back in tandem with metal prices,
with London copper futures CMCU3 hitting their lowest level in
two weeks as the debt crisis in Italy heightened fears about the
global economy which undermined demand hopes.
Vedanta Resources (VED.L) was the top FTSE 100 faller, down
4.8 percent as aluminium losses, rising costs and the weakening
Indian rupee hit the India-focused miner's first-half results.
[ID:nL6E7MA0Y7]
But Anglo American (AAL.L) bucked the gloomy sector and
market trend, topping the blue chip gainers, up 2.9 percent,
after the miner sold its 24.5 percent stake in its Chilean Anglo
Sur project to Japan's Mitsubishi for $5.4 billion, above some
analysts' expectations. [ID:nL6E7M96CW]
At 0915 GMT, the FTSE 100 .FTSE index was down 26.03
points, or 0.5 percent, at 5,434.35, albeit having rallied from
an early session low of 5,360.19.
The blue-chip index shed 1.9 percent on Wednesday, hitting
its lowest closing level in more than a week.
U.S. stocks dropped 3 percent on Wednesday and Asian stocks
tumbled on Thursday, as Italy hogged the debt crisis spotlight
after its 10-year bond yields shot above 7 percent -- a level
which forced bailouts in Ireland, Portugal and Greece.
In a sign of the depth of fear gripping European capitals,
EU sources told Reuters that French and German officials had
held discussions about a euro zone split. [ID:nL6E7M93EM]
"European leaders seem to be losing their grip on this
crisis. The dam is cracked, but does Europe know how to fix it
before it is too late?" said Simon Furlong, Trader at Spreadex.
EMGINNERS BASHED
IMI (IMI.L) also featured among the top blue-chip fallers,
down 1.4 percent after the engineer's third-quarter trading
update suggested growth might be slowing, with overall trading
levels broadly unchanged since the first half. [ID:nL6E7MA203]
Blue chip peer Meggitt (MGGT.L) was also under pressure,
down 2.9 percent as Citigroup downgraded its rating to "neutral"
from "buy", citing valuation grounds.
Among the minority of blue chips gainers, Wm Morrison
(MRW.L) added 0.5 percent as Britain's fourth-biggest grocer
said sales at stores open more than a year rose 2.4 percent in
the 13 weeks to Oct. 30, excluding fuel and VAT sales tax,
towards the top end of analysts' forecasts. [ID:nL6E7M94XQ]
On the domestic macroeconomic front, the latest Bank of
England interest rate decision is due at 1200 GMT, although no
change is expected to monetary policy.
"The equity market remains an avoid as far as I am
concerned. It is pretty much discounting a perfect solution for
the European, the Chinese and the American problems, something
which might happen but it is just not very likely," said Lex van
Dam, hedge fund manager at Hampstead Capital, which manages $500
million of assets.
(Editing by David Holmes)