LONDON, May 3 Britain's top share index recovered ground on Thursday, led by a rebound in heavyweight financial stocks and strong results at medical products group Smith & Nephew, although analysts said Europe's political uncertainty might limit future gains.

At 1045 GMT, the benchmark FTSE 100 index was up by 0.5 percent at 5,787.40 points. The market had ended down 0.9 percent on Wednesday and remained stubbornly below the 5,800 mark - a key technical level for many traders.

Smith & Nephew was the top FTSE 100 stock, rising by 3.3 percent after posting better-than-expected profits, and its performance, along with a rally in UK bank shares.

Britain's biggest banks - Barclays, HSBC and part-nationalised lenders Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds - all rose by more than 1 percent, helped by reassuring results at French rival Societe Generale.

However, trading volumes were relatively thin at around 11 percent of the 90-day daily average, with many investors waiting on the sidelines ahead of a European Central Bank (ECB) policy meeting, Greek and French elections this weekend and the publication of U.S. jobs data on Friday.

The ECB is expected to keep interest rates on hold at 1 percent, while many investors remain uncertain over how an expected Socialist victory at the French presidential election and the Greek results may affect how Europe tackles its debt crisis.

"With political uncertainty running into the weekend, I'd be surprised if we make much headway .... There's a lot of resistance around the (FTSE 100) 5,900 technical level," said Cornelian Asset Management fund manager Bill Bulloch.

RESOURCE STOCKS RETREAT

Energy group BG, which is the one of the 10 biggest stocks in the FTSE, fell nearly 3 percent after unnerving investors with a rise in its capital expenditure.

Antofagasta, which had also warned in March of higher costs, fell 4.4 percent after reporting lower copper output, which also dragged down rival miners such as Kazakhmys, Rio Tinto and Vedanta.

Weak economic data continued to cloud the outlook for earnings as UK service PMI on Thursday showed that business in the sector grew more slowly-than-expected in April as clients remained cautious, which also capped the FTSE 100's gains.

"The main UK PMIs (Purchasing Manufacturing Indices) for services and manufacturing weakened in April, following on from a robust March report. But the decline was not large enough to move the indices into contractionary territory, and looking across the subcomponents, the reports are less discouraging," said RBC Capital Markets chief European economist Jens Larsen.

However, Brown Shipley fund manager John Smith said such data would continue to hold back equity markets.

"We're seeing reasonably good corporate news but I can't see the market doing much better. Some of the macro lead indicators have slowed down quite a bit." (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)