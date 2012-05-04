* Mining stocks main fallers on FTSE 100

* Trading volumes thin ahead of U.S. jobs data at 1230

* Evraz, Antofagasta and Kazakhmys biggest losers

* RBS rises sharply after better-than-expected profits

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, May 4 Britain's blue-chip shares fell by nearly 1 percent on Friday as lingering fears over the global economy knocked back heavyweight mining stocks.

Investors and traders were also keen to get news of the latest U.S. jobs data, which will be a check of how well the world's leading economy is faring.

The FTSE 100 index was down by 0.9 percent at 5,715.13 points in late morning trade, erasing a 0.2 percent gain from the previous day.

A decline in mining and steel stocks, which tend to fall on fears of economic weakness, which would result in lower consumer demand, offset a rise in banks such as Lloyds and Royal Bank of Scotland.

Evraz and Antofagasta were the worst-performing stocks on the FTSE 100, dropping by around 5 percent.

Antofagasta had fallen by 4.4 percent on Thursday after reporting lower output, and other rival miners also fell sharply, with Kazakhmys declining by 4.6 percent and Rio Tinto by more than 3 percent.

However, trading volumes remained thin with many investors wary of entering the fray ahead of the U.S. jobs data. Weekend elections in France and Greece, which may complicate how Europe tackles its debt crisis, were also in the background.

The U.S. jobs data is expected to show that employers were likely to have added 170,000 workers to their payrolls last month, according to a Reuters survey of economists - not enough to lower the 8.2 percent jobless rate in the world's largest economy.

"There are plenty of things to be nervous about and little to be positive about," said Amanda Forsyth, a fund manager at British firm Charlotte Square which manages around 100 million pounds in assets.

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND RECOVERY

The weekend elections kept many investors on the sidelines.

A victory for Socialist candidate Francois Hollande in France could mean some relaxation of euro zone austerity, while if more populist parties win in Greece, they could renege on the terms of the country's bailout.

"The market is pretty listless just now, even by the standards of recent low volumes. Any move either way after the U.S. numbers today could therefore be a sharp one in either direction," said FOUR Capital Partners' fund manager Chris Rodgers.

Britain's part-nationalised banks RBS and Lloyds were among the few stocks to buck the overall negative trend, with both companies topping the FTSE 100 leaderboard.

RBS was up by 2.3 percent after posting a better-than-expected quarterly profit, while an upgrade from WestLB helped Lloyds rise by 1.3 percent.

Charlotte Square's Forsyth said she saw the current market environment as a chance for investors to add some risk back into their portfolios.

"We see this as an opportunity rather than a threat." (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)