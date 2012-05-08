* FTSE down 0.3 percent, miners biggest fallers

* Vedanta down 5 pct, Polymetal down 4 pct, Randgold off 3 pct

* Renewed fears over economy caused by Greece, France uncertainty

* Tullow Oil best-performing stock, Aviva rises after CEO quits

LONDON, May 8 A slump in heavyweight mining stocks dragged down Britain's benchmark share index on Tuesday, as fresh political uncertainty in the euro zone brought worries about the state of the global economy to the forefront of investors' minds.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 14.40 points, or 0.3 percent at 5,640.66 points by 1030 GMT. The index had already dropped 1.9 percent on Friday, its worst daily fall in two weeks, after weak American jobs data highlighted the uncertain global economic outlook.

Miners were the worst-performing stocks, offsetting gains in financial shares such as Aviva and HSBC. The London market was closed on Monday for a public holiday.

Vedanta Resources dropped by 5.2 percent, Polymetal International fell 3.7 percent while Randgold Resources was down by 2.8 percent. Miners tend to fall on fears of a slowing economy, which would crimp demand.

"The economically-sensitive stocks, such as the miners, have been hit by the worries over the economy caused by Greece and France," said Charlotte Square fund manager Amanda Forsyth.

Greece's mainstream conservatives failed to reach a deal for a coalition following Sunday's election, raising doubts about the country's EU/IMF bailout programme. In France, Socialist Francois Hollande won a presidential election, raising concerns he may seek to renegotiate Europe's new austerity pact.

TULLOW OIL RISES

Among the FTSE 100's winners, Tullow Oil was the best-performing stock, rising around 4 percent after an oil discovery in Kenya prompted a spate of broker upgrades. (ID:nL5E8G81Z8)

Insurer Aviva rose 3.2 percent after its chief executive left following a shareholder revolt over executive pay, while Europe's biggest bank HSBC gained around 1 percent after posting higher first-quarter profits. (ID:nL5E8G85IX) (ID:L5E8G81NU)

Guardian Stockbrokers' head of trading Justin Harris said the FTSE 100 index seemed on a downward trend, however, with the weak economic situation highlighted by data showing UK house prices had fallen at their fastest pace for six months.

Guardian Stockbrokers said that if the FTSE 100 fell below the 5,639 points level, it could herald a fresh wave of selling.

"There is a little bit of support but last week's movement has left most indexes in a negative frame of mind," he said. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Catherine Evans)