* FTSE up by more than 1 pct, rebounding after 2.5 pct fall on Wednesday

* Randgold Resources, banking stocks lead recovery

* Traders remain tempted to sell on the back of rally as Greek fears linger

* Poor economic news may spur more emergency bank funding -traders

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, May 24 Britain's benchmark share index recovered on Thursday from sharp losses during the previous session as a rebound in beaten-down banking stocks helped drive the market back up, although many traders said they would sell on the back of the rally.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 62.70 points, or 1.2 percent, at 5,328.61 points in mid-morning trade. It fell 2.5 percent on Wednesday to a fresh 2012 closing low due to persistent fears that Greece will have to leave the euro zone.

The index also rose in spite of a barrage of poor economic news, such as data showing that Britain's economic recession had deepened while German business morale collapsed in May, with dealers saying this made a new round of emergency bank funding from authorities possible.

"Bargain-hunters are trying to pick up stocks. I bought some of the financials this morning," said Hartmann Capital equities and derivatives sales trader Basil Petrides.

Financial stocks have fallen sharply over the last month due to fears about their exposure to Europe's debt crisis, but Petrides said he had bought shares in UK bank Barclays and insurers Prudential Plc and Aviva.

"These stocks tend to outperform when the market goes up. Their dividend yields are good and they have good quality earnings," he added.

The FTSE 350 bank index was up 1.9 percent. Barclays rose by around 1.9 percent, Prudential's shares increased by around 2 percent and Aviva gained 1.7 percent.

RANDGOLD RISES

The best-performing FTSE 100 stock was miner Randgold Resources, which rose around 6 percent after having fallen 2.6 percent on Wednesday.

Traders said Randgold was tracking gains in South African gold miners, such as Harmony Gold, whose shares also rose after investors bet that their prices had fallen too far during a recent decline in the price of bullion.

However, many investors and traders felt the FTSE rally would be short-lived, given the underlying economic gloom caused by fears that a Greek exit from the euro zone might severely disrupt global financial markets and other European economies.

"It's still a risk-off market," said Charlotte Square fund manager Amanda Forsyth.

She said her firm, which manages around 100 million pounds ($157.2 million) in assets, remained underweight on equities and overweight in cash, with safe-haven asset classes such as the U.S. dollar, U.S. Treasury and German bund all having risen in recent weeks.

"The bias is still to sell on this rally," said Hartmann Capital's Petrides. ($1 = 0.6363 British pounds) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Toby Chopra)