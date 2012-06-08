* FTSE 100 down 0.9 percent at around 5,400 points level

* Fresh fears over global economy hit heavyweight miners

* Utilities rise, Capita top gainer after contract win

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, June 8 Britain's benchmark share index fell back on Friday, having rallied earlier in the week, as heavyweight mining stocks were hit by fresh fears about a global economic slowdown and the euro zone debt crisis.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 46.33 points, or 0.9 percent, at 5,401.63 points by 1030 GMT.

"People are still nervous about holding equities at the moment," said Adrian Slack, head of equities at Bastion Capital.

Miners dominated the FTSE's loserboard, with Vedanta and Rio Tinto both down by more than 4 percent, on concerns that a worsening global economy will lead to lower demand for their products.

Many mining shares had risen earlier in the week on hopes of new global monetary easing policies to combat the effects of the Spanish and Greek debt crises.

Spain was expected to request European aid for its ailing banks at the weekend to forestall worsening market turmoil, EU and German sources said, but traders used the lack of any clarity over the situation to sell miners and other stocks that had risen during the rally.

"A lot of our clients are selling into the rally," said Central Markets chief strategist Richard Perry.

Bastion Capital's Slack said he had bought shares in mining company Fresnillo in mid-May for around 1,340 pence before selling them during the market rally on June 7. at 1,450 pence.

Similarly, Slack bought shares in rival miner Randgold Resources at 4,675 pence in mid-May before selling at 5,800 this week. Randgold was down 1.7 percent at 5,552.9 pence while Fresnillo fell 1.5 percent to 1,419 pence.

Utility stocks, often preferred in times of market uncertainty due to their relatively high dividend yields and stable cash flows, were among the best-performing FTSE 100 stocks, with Severn Trent and United Utilities rising 1.7 percent and 1.4 percent respectively.

Outsourcing group Capita led the FTSE's leaderboard, rising 2.4 percent after winning a new contract worth some 154 million pounds in terms of revenue.

However, traders said the FTSE 100 index was likely to remain stuck in a range of between 5,200-5,400 points due to the lingering uncertainty over the Spanish and Greek debt crises. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Toby Chopra)