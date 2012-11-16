* FTSE 100 down 0.6 percent, hits lowest since July * A close below Sept trough to darken charts outlook * Melrose hit by weak sales outlook By Toni Vorobyova LONDON, Nov 16 Britain's top share index broke below key technical support to hit 4-1/2 month intra-day lows on Friday, dragged down by weak results from Melrose and opening the door for further losses. With the FTSE 100 still up around 7.3 percent since the start of June, investors are growing increasingly nervous given the risks from the still unresolved euro zone crisis and the 'fiscal cliff' of planned tax hikes and spending cuts which threatens to plunge the U.S. economy into recession. The UK corporate newsflow offered little relief, with British buyout group Melrose Plc warning of uncertain 2013 sales outlook, sending its shares 13.6 percent lower which made it the worst FTSE 100 performer. "The (market's) volume is just appalling and its continued weakness across all levels," said Steve Asfour, head of sales trading at Fox Davies Capital. "When the market has had such a good run, there is a lot of profit taking still to come. We are not big fans of the market at the moment." By 1027 GMT, the UK blue chip index was down 35.03 points, or 0.6 percent at 5,642.72. It had earlier fallen as far as 5,629.77 points, slipping below the early September trough of 5,634.88 and hitting levels not seen since late July. A close below the September level would further darken the technical outlook for the UK index. "I suspect we are going to get a low close because we have a risk off environment, and the FTSE is no exception to this," said Dag Muller, technical analyst at SEB. "Should we hit this low lose and break below 5,635, we have to look for the June and July lows in the mid-low 5,400s." The UK index is down 2.3 percent so far this week, on track for its biggest weekly loss since May. (Reporting By Toni Vorobyova)