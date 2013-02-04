* FTSE 100 down 0.7 pct
* Strong year-to-date rally fans company rating downgrades
* Randgold rallies after dividend hike
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, Feb 4 Britain's top share index edged
lower on Monday as growing political uncertainty in continental
Europe and a string of analyst downgrades prompted investors to
take profits on a strong new year rally.
The growing popularity of former premier Silvio Berlusconi
ahead of elections in Italy and a corruption
scandal in Spain fanned concerns that political
instability could undermine the region's slow progress out of
its debt crisis.
Any setback there is also likely to hit Britain, which
counts the euro zone as its top trade partner, and whose
corporates have already taken hits from problems in Southern
Europe.
That, together with the hefty 7 percent rally in Britain's
FTSE 100 so far in 2013, prompted some investors to take profit.
"There are a lot of risks out there and, given where the
market is, I don't think a lot of it is priced into the market.
So I am definitely more on the cautious side," said Nick
Xanders, who heads European equity strategy at BTIG.
The UK blue chip index was down 41.62 points, or 0.7
percent, at 6,305.62 points by 1208 GMT, retreating from last
week's 4-1/2 year peak of 6,354.46.
Prospects of a fresh political battle over government debt
levels and spending cuts in the United States, where the
postponement of painful choices runs out at the end of this
month, added to investor caution.
"I remain cautious because the fiscal issues in the U.S.
haven't gone away ... and the European economy remains in a
recession-like environment," said Gerard Lane, equity
strategists at Shore Capital.
The strong recent rally in the FTSE has sparked a wave of
ratings downgrades for individual companies which analysts, at
least in part, attribute to now less attractive valuations.
Engineering group Meggitt fell 2 percent after
analysts at UBS downgraded the stock and removed it from the
'M&A Watch List' following the 15 percent share price rally
since the start of 2013.
"With the limited upside to fair value on a stand-alone
basis, we believe that an acquirer would find it difficult to
buy Meggitt at a sufficiently high premium to the current price
to be successful in the takeover and still create value," UBS
analysts wrote in the note, cutting the stock to 'neutral'.
Heavyweight Vodafone, in the top fifth of
year-to-date performers in the FTSE 100 with a 12 percent share
price jump, proved the biggest drag on the index on Monday after
a downgrade to 'neutral' from Citi.
Vodafone fell 1.7 percent, alone taking 5.6 points off the
FTSE 100 where it is the fourth biggest company, with a looming
trading update on Thursday adding to investor caution.
On the flip side, Africa-focused miner Randgold Resources
, which has lagged the FTSE 100 so far this year with a
mere 2 percent gain, rebounded in heavy volume after posting
strong profits and hiking its dividend.
(Reporting By Toni Vorobyova; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)