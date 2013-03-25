* FTSE 100 index rises 0.8 percent, led by banks
* Traders expect profit taking before quarter-end, Easter
* Technical charts show broad up-trend intact -Westhouse
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, March 25 Britain's FTSE 100 rebounded on
Monday, bolstered by a last-minute bailout deal for Cyprus which
helped restore confidence in the European banking sector.
Cyprus secured the 10 billion euro ($13.00 billion) rescue
from international lenders overnight, in exchange for shutting
down its second-biggest bank, spelling heavy losses for big
depositors but, crucially, sticking to EU guarantees and
protecting deposits of less than 100,000 euros.
The news bolstered bank shares across Europe, which had sold
off sharply last week on concerns that any break of EU
guarantees in Cyprus could undermine the confidence of
depositors in other euro zone countries, sparking capital
flight.
Britain's FTSE 350 banking index added 1.4 percent
, clawing back some of last week's 4.1 percent
slide, which was the sector's worst weekly showing in 10 months.
The blue chip FTSE 100 index was up 53.23 points, or
0.8 percent, at 6,445.99 by 1113 GMT. It broke through minor
technical resistance at the 20- and 30-day moving averages and
edged back towards a five-year high of 6,533.99 points set
earlier this month.
The UK benchmark also got a boost from a 3.1 percent rise in
Vodafone, the fourth biggest company in the index.
It was boosted by renewed speculation the telecoms company
could be working towards a deal to either sell its 45 percent
stake in Verizon Wireless in the United States, or merge itself
with the Wireless unit's co-parent Verizon.
However, with FTSE 100 investors sitting on gains of 1.3
percent for March and 9.3 percent since the start of the year,
traders said they expected profit taking ahead of a four-day
Easter weekend with Thursday the final trading day of the
quarter.
"We've had a bit of a rally on the Cyprus story, all the UK
banks are up 2 percent-plus on the news ... It gives the market
a bit more clarity but I think there will be a cap on how far we
can go on this," said Adam Seagrave, equity trader at Saxo Bank.
"The deal was really something that we should have been
expecting, so I would expect that there will be people looking
to trim (long positions) on this pop higher because we are
running into the weekend."
In contrast, euro zone blue chips are up just 3 percent this
year and investors in euro zone markets may be more inclined
than London investors to stay in the market ahead of the
quarter-end in the hope of boosting quarterly performance, by
"window dressing".
Beyond any potential jitters this week though, technical
charts pointed to more gains for the FTSE 100, pushing the index
back above the four-month uptrend line.
"The logical level is the 2007 highs at 6,750. We've just
had another absorption of bad news and it (the up-trend) is
still very much intact," said Dominic Hawker, technical
strategist at Westhouse Securities.
"The market at the moment is in a very broadly based
up-trend, the only really weak sector is still the miners -
there are layers of support around here but they certainly lack
momentum. They are the only ones really failing to participate
in the rally."
Mining shares are being held down by shaky metals prices,
structural problems in the sector and concerns about demand from
China.
The mining share index was up just 0.6 percent,
while shares of industrial metals' companies rose
only 0.3 percent.
($1 = 0.7694 euros)
(Editing by Susan Fenton)